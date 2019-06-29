The Henry’s Fork Foundation Community Campus has extended its hours for the summer.
The campus, which is located in Ashton, will be open for an extra three hours on Thursdays and Fridays, and it now will be open on Saturday.
Extending the hours will give people an opportunity to visit the campus outside of normal business hours, said Jamie Laatsch, communications manager for Henry’s Fork Foundation.
Organization members and other area people volunteered to keep the campus open for longer hours, she said.
The Community Campus, a former hospital, which was renovated and opened last year, includes an interpretive center, a collaborative conference center, laboratory and housing for scientists.
“Tour the Henry’s Fork Country Interpretive Center and fly-fishing library, including a virtual reality drift boat experience and two freshwater fish tanks,” a news release said.
The campus also houses the foundation’s main office and dormitories for interns and students, who work with the group.
The Henry’s Fork Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, the purpose of which is to conserve, protect and restore the Henry’s Fork watershed and its wild trout.
The Community Campus is meant to educate future anglers and farmers about the watershed, increase participation in water management issues and help the foundation fulfill its mission in other ways, such as widening outreach and providing facilities for researchers.
“We’re trying to reach out to the community and give folks a chance to get to know us a little better,” Laatsch said.
Through Labor Day, the Community Campus will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Community Campus is free to the public. It is located at 801 Main St., Ashton.