The lake at the top of eastern Idaho’s water chain is no longer at the top of the trophy list for anglers. Henrys Lake is losing favor in a big way based on a new watershed study.
“I don’t know if we expected it, but once we saw the results, it made some sense,” says Jamie Laatsch, Henry’s Fork Foundation communications manager. “We heard Henrys Lake hasn’t fished well, and we knew Teton River was growing like crazy. Seeing numbers in that context makes sense.”
Henry’s Fork Foundation, in partnership with Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Friends of Teton River and Weber State University, recently released a multi-year Economic Value Study. Researchers surveyed anglers using Henrys Lake, Henry’s Fork and Teton River then compared the same watersheds to stats gathered in 2003.
Henry’s Fork had a minor dip in value, but Teton River exploded with popularity leaving Henrys Lake in the dust. Annual angler spending for Henrys Lake dropped from $16.47 million in 2003 to $1.97 million in 2016. Henry’s Fork showed a small decline in angler spending from $41.69 million in 2003 to $37.28 million in 2017. Teton River jumped from less than $1 million in 2003 to more than $4 million in 2018. All three watersheds were studied at once in 2003. The new study surveyed one area at a time over three consecutive years.
“2003 was a very different time than today and people really want to know how use has changed,” Laatsch says. “Henrys Lake conditions have changed and people want to know the economic impact of that.”
While crowd control is the concern on Teton River, it’s lack of people raising red flags at Henrys Lake. The fish are still there, but the anglers aren’t. Several factors floating to the surface in recent years could be the cause of the decline. 2016 was a poor ice year, which made ice fishing unsafe. Warm water and toxic algae blooms in 2015, 2016 and 2017 kept anglers away too.
“Three years in a row, we had high temperatures in the water that caused those blooms,” says Jenn Vincent, Idaho Department of Fish & Game fisheries biologist. “We had advisories out for people not to let their dogs get in the water.”
Vincent is stationed at the lake where a new water quality program is in place. Temperature is one of the measurements monitored weekly. The mountains around the lake received snow this week. Sawtell Peak still has snow on it from last winter so cold water consistently flowed into the lake this year. The department says that’s helping the fishery turn the corner on conditions, which is improving angler experience since the study concluded.
“Everyone we’ve talked to this year has been extremely happy,” Vincent says. “It’s a definite change from last year. Last year, we had to explain a lot of whys and this year it’s all about what they’re catching and the size they’re catching.”