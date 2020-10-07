With the help of a recently awarded Community Challenge Grant, the Henry’s Fork Foundation hopes to figure out why one stretch of the famed eastern Idaho river is in decline.
Idaho Fish and Game Commission awarded a $20,000 grant to be used on a project to study the section of the Henry’s Fork River between Big Springs and Island Park Reservoir – past the famous Mack’s Inn. The foundation’s project is led by Utah State University Ph.D. student Jack McLaren.
“Over the summer he was able to get some of the fieldwork started,” said Jamie Laatsch, communications director for the Henry’s Fork Foundation. “It's a multi-year project. We had some (Henry’s Fork Foundation) interns helping and some staff members would go out and help and assist and do some of the fieldwork and data collection.”
Laatsch said that because the project will continue for a few years, the foundation will continue to fundraise to pay for it. She said the project grew out of observations from anglers fishing that stretch of river.
“Since the 1980s, anglers have observed a decline in the fishery quality on the Henry’s Fork between Big Springs and Island Park Reservoir,” Henry’s Fork Foundation said. “Jack McLaren wants to investigate what factors might play a role in this decline by assessing nutrients and fish habitat in that reach of river.”
Laatsch said one difference over the years has been the several homes along the river have switched from septic systems to sewer systems, possibly changing the river’s ecology. Another possible difference is the density of people living along that section of river.
"He's trying to look at any possible factors, staring with nutrients and fish habitat,” she said. “The other reach that they’re comparing it to is the Harriman State Park reach which tends to grow great fish and have all these insect hatches. The two reaches seem to be pretty similar, so what’s the difference? Is it nutrients or fish habitat?”
The Fish and Game Commission awarded the statewide grant earlier this summer and announced its community challenge grants last month. A total of $100,000 in grants were award to 13 groups “to preserve, protect, perpetuate, and manage the fish and wildlife of Idaho and to provide continued supplies for hunting, fishing, and trapping.”
McLaren plans to collect and analyzes data on a variety of factors that could influence trout health and survival, including aquatic plant cover and aquatic insects which serve as habitat and food for trout, as well as nutrients and other water quality, Laatsch said. The hope is to use the study to improve the fisheries’ productivity and aid fisheries managers.
“The Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant program’s support makes crucial work possible across the state to protect and conserve our trout populations and beloved fisheries,” said Henry’s Fork Foundation executive director Brandon Hoffner. “(Henry’s Fork Foundation) is honored to have received a state-wide grant for habitat research on the upper Henry’s Fork and we hope this work can provide additional information to benefit fisheries managers and (Fish and Game) as they continue their mission to preserve, protect, perpetuate, and manage the fish and wildlife of Idaho.”
The Henry's Fork Foundation, based in Ashton, uses science-based collaboration to influence the management of the Henry’s Fork River and protect its wild trout fisheries. The organization boasts 2,500 members from every state and several countries. For more information, go to henrysfork.org.