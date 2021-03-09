The annual giant spawning party at Henrys Lake involving thousands of cutthroat trout and a few busy hatchery staff is over and the results are impressive.
Shortly after Valentine’s Day, more than 925,000 eggs were gathered to be used for hybrid trout and more than 2 million Yellowstone cutthroat trout eggs were gathered and fertilized in about two weeks' time.
The Henrys Lake trout spawning operation began Feb. 18 and is the earliest in the state, according to Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologist Jenn Vincent.
This year, only six to seven hatchery staff were used for the operation because of the pandemic. In normal years, inexperienced staff are brought in for training and volunteers added to join the fun, 11-hour work days. Workers dress in waders, rain jackets and arm-length gloves.
“It's definitely exciting,” Vincent said. “I know all of our staff are excited for it every year. Some of the staff, I only see them once a year because they are from other locations across the state. … Our volunteers really look forward to it.”
Each year in February or early March, thousands of cutthroat trout queue up at the base of a fish ladder near Hatchery Creek. The hatchery staff reroutes water from Hatchery Creek spring to flow through holding tanks and down the fish ladder into the lake. Fish anxious to join the spawning party, climb the ladder and end up at a holding tank. From there they are sorted by gender into male and female tanks. When enough fish are gathered, hatchery staff squeeze out eggs and milt from the fish. The two are combined and the fertilized eggs are babysat for 28 days with a constant flow of water over them. After 28 days, the developing eggs are called “eyed eggs.”
“If you look at the egg, you’ll see two little black eyes of the fish in that egg,” Vincent said. “If you stare at them long enough you can see them move around a little bit. At that stage, we ship (the cutthroats) off to Mackay Hatchery and that’s where they grow up.”
At the Mackay Hatchery, the 2 million eggs hatch out and the fry are released into outdoor raceways to grow. The fish are ready to be stocked back into Henrys Lake in September.
“Mostly it’s those age 3 fish that are coming up to spawn,” Vincent said. “Usually they get a couple of years to spawn and that’s it.”
The hybrid trout take a different journey. The hybrids use cutthroat trout eggs from Henrys Lake trout and milt from rainbow trout gathered at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery south of Hailey.
To make the hybrids sterile, the eggs are subjected to a pressure-shock treatment following fertilization.
“By subjecting the eggs to high amounts of pressure, cell division is interrupted creating what is referred to as a triploid fish,” Fish and Game said. “These triploid fish are unable to reproduce successfully and as hybrids they will grow faster and become much larger.”
The hybrid eggs will head to the American Falls Hatchery to grow up and return as juveniles in June to Henrys Lake. Vincent said Fish and Game plans to plant 250,000 sterile hybrids in Henrys Lake. The rest of the 924,000 will go to other fisheries.
Idaho’s sterile hybrid trout are famous for their trophy size. Occasionally, they follow the spawning cutthroats up the ladder and into the holding tanks.
“We do have some of those large hybrids, those 5-pounders or 7-pounders who are just going with the flow,” Vincent said. “They come up and you say, ‘what are you doing here?’ And send them back.”
After the trout donate eggs or milt to the spawning cause, they slide down a tube — like a mini waterslide — back into the lake to spawn again next year. Each female produces about 1,900 eggs.
Of the 2 million cutthroat trout eggs from this year’s operation, 1 million will return to Henrys Lake. The other 1 million will go to other fisheries, including high mountain lakes.
Vincent said not all of Henrys Lake trout spawn at the hatchery. Many spawn naturally in the creeks that flow into the lake, such as Targhee Creek.
Timing of the spawn each year depends on different factors. Last year, spawning was triggered almost a week earlier. Fish regularly are attracted to incoming water sources that bring extra oxygen.
“If oxygen levels are high in the lake, they are not going to be looking for those tributaries,” Vincent said. “That’s what I hypothesize happened this year. We had super high levels of oxygen in the lake so those fish weren’t seeking out those areas of high oxygen which are usually the tributaries.”
Vincent said when the fish get a “cue,” they head to the tributary they normally spawn in.
"That cue can come at any time,” she said.
To see a short video on the spawning operation at Henrys Lake, go to youtube.com/watch?v=BV5glMxo7Ko.