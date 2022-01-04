Looking to get rid of a Christmas tree? The cities of Idaho Falls and Ammon are helping residents dispose of their trees through January.
Idaho Falls residents can drop off their trees at 15 different collection sites within the city, according to a news release. The city’s sanitation division recycles Christmas trees into free mulch for city residents to use in the spring.
This service is provided until Jan. 30 and the disposal sites are for city residents only. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights prior to discarding the tree.
The city has a map of available collection sites on its website. The locations are:
• Soccer fields parking lot off Old Butte Road
• Washburn Avenue and Michael Street (Reinhart Park)
• Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)
• W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)
• N. Water Avenue and Chestnut Street (northeast corner)
• W. 13th Street and N. Placer Avenue
• 10th Street and Emerson Avenue
• 17th Street and Emerson Avenue
• S. Boulevard and Rogers Street
• Bennett Avenue and Waid Street
• Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)
• South of First Street (west side of Meppen)
• Sykes Drive and Davidson Drive
• Ashment Avenue and 12th Street
• Russet Street and Lincoln Drive
Ammon
Ammon is holding its second annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and Fireworks on Jan. 22. Ammon residents can bring their trees to the dirt field at McCowin Park where the city will burn all trees brought to the park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Last year, the tree pile was 90 feet around and about 16 feet high, the city wrote in a Facebook post. The Ammon Fire Department is hoping for a bigger bonfire this year.
Music, food and prizes will be available at the bonfire, including a $450, 24-inch Smoke Station pellet grill from Cabela’s.
The city asks participants to remove all decorations from the trees prior to dropping them off at the park.