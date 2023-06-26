The city of Idaho Falls’ iconic River Walk continues to expand with the unveiling of Heritage Park, a new 14-acre park on the banks of the Snake River. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noonWednesday, and members of the community are invited to attend.
“We have been looking forward to this day for years,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in a news release. “Parks provide our community with a place to enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature, and engage in physical activity. Heritage Park will celebrate our community’s heritage as well as the rich natural resources and beauty Idaho Falls has to offer.”
Heritage Park is situated on Snake River Parkway, across Sunnyside Road from Ryder Park. This event will showcase many of its newest amenities. Food will be available at the ceremony free of charge.
"The park's been open for all this time, but this is the completion of that first phase," said Eric Grossarth, city public information officer.
Phase one “includes the addition of grass, trees, an irrigation system, some paved pathways, rockwork, the creation of a stream/small pond, etc.,” Grossarth wrote in a message to the Post Register.
Work will continue to update and install more of the features outlined in the park's master plan.
“Upon completion of all phases, the park will include an expansion of the River Walk, nature trails and walkways, heritage stops, a nature-themed playground area, an interactive stream designed for youth water play, surface water gardens, shelters, lighting, benches, parking and other features,” the release said. “… Heritage Park will highlight the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of Idaho Falls as part of the city’s larger trail system nestled along the beautiful Snake River.”
Heritage Park is designed for the entire family to enjoy, Grossarth said, and it plays off the natural beauty of the river.
"This is right, of course, along the Lower (Power) Plant of the city (for) Idaho Falls Power," he said. "The water falls over there, but there's also some little inlet stream areas that go along the pathway. There's been some rock work kind of similar to what's down at the rock garden on the north end of the park."
Heritage Park is being realized thanks to the donations of numerous groups and individuals. The Idaho Falls Rotary Club contributed more than $1 million. The Stafford and Woody Smith families donated the land. Snake River Landing and Ball Ventures provided for parking and construction, and Matt Morgan provided dirt for the project, according to the release.
Volunteers from JustServe also laid sod in parts of the park several weeks ago.
“This park has been a great opportunity to take the challenge of creating a choice destination that celebrates this prominent location along the Snake River and making it a reality,” said Holm in the release. “We were able to do so with great collaboration with community partners, and we look forward to people enjoying the icon for years to come.”
Currently, Idaho Falls has more than 30 parks. However, city officials believe that Heritage Park will be a gem among them.
"It's a great place to be down there," Grossarth said. "People have been down there fishing. I've taken walks down there with my family. The vision is it's going to be the choice destination for Idaho Falls there."
