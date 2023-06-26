The city of Idaho Falls’ iconic River Walk continues to expand with the unveiling of Heritage Park, a new 14-acre park on the banks of the Snake River. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon Wednesday, and members of the community are invited to attend.

“We have been looking forward to this day for years,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in a news release. “Parks provide our community with a place to enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature, and engage in physical activity. Heritage Park will celebrate our community’s heritage as well as the rich natural resources and beauty Idaho Falls has to offer.”


