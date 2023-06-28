Heritage Park, just north of Sunnyside Road next to Snake River Landing, is officially open.
The city of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Rotary Club commemorated the completion of phase one in the park’s development with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
“We are celebrating our beautiful park being dedicated to our city,” Idaho Falls Rotary Club President Gina Stevenson said.
The park features more than 14 acres of riverfront green space and has scenic waterfalls on the north end, walking paths, natural landscaping, a rock garden, trees, a stream and a small pond.
“We didn’t have an old-fashioned barn raising to make this park happen, it’s more like a modern park raising that happened here,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “… This park came about because of a partnership between businesses, Rotarians — a nonprofit entity — and the city.”
Mike Pyle, co-host of HGTV’s hit series ‘Inside Out,’ also addressed the 150 guests and community members assembled for the ceremony.
“(In) Idaho, you see the community, you see the relationships and the beauty in it all,” he said. “Creating this park, creating a safe place for families, for new moms to meet other new moms to create experiences and relationships and build on those relationships is something that is so dear to my heart, and I know it’s dear to everyone that was involved.”
Heritage Park started with the vision of former Mayor Jared Fuhriman.
"This was a dream, an idea of Mayor Fuhriman over 15 years ago,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “After a random Rotary meeting in 2008, Mayor Jared Fuhriman grabbed Kevin Call … drove down Milligan Road, … stopped and looked over this property and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be a great spot for a community park?’”
That discussion set in motion a chain of events that led to the realization of Heritage Park.
The Idaho Falls Rotary Club bought into the idea and has donated significantly toward the park’s creation for six years.
Over the past 32 years, the Rotary Club has given $6.5 million with matching funds to help develop the Idaho Falls River Walk, said Call, Rotary chairman of the Heritage Park Project and Duck Race.
“We would not have the show-stopping River Walk that we have right now if it were not for the money that the (Rotary Club) raises … through Duck Races that you give back to our community,” Holm said.
Stafford Smith and Woody Smith donated the park property to the city. Matt Morgan and Jackson Hole Junction provided fill. Ball Ventures and Snake River Landing assisted with construction and donated the parking lot on the west end.
“They’ve helped this part of town absolutely blossom over the last couple of decades,” Casper said.
Before the park was constructed, the ground where the ribbon cutting was held was 20 feet lower, Holm said.
“We filled it up with a lot of dirt and sculpted it to make sure that we have water retention and basins for all of the development to the west,” Holm said.
Phases two and three of Heritage Park will be completed in the future, as the city continues to work to develop its master plan for the space.
“This park is not done. This park will not be done probably for a long, long time,” Casper said. “It’s going to take ongoing partnership, dedication and participation from the community to help it become the place that we envisioned.”
Today the park is open and ready for bikers, joggers, walkers and families to enjoy.
“It is going to be our community’s gem,” Holm said. “… We encourage our community to come out and enjoy the park as it blossoms with streams, native vegetation, shelters, restrooms, park amenities — all things that will help make this park into its final vision, and that will take a little more time.”
