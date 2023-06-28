Heritage Park
Idaho Falls Rotary Club and city officials cut the ribbon at Heritage Park on Wednesday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Heritage Park, just north of Sunnyside Road next to Snake River Landing, is officially open.

The city of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Rotary Club commemorated the completion of phase one in the park’s development with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.


Heritage Park cascades
The Snake River cascades alongside new rock features at Heritage Park in Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper addresses 150 community members in front of the Lower Power Plant at Heritage Park.
Mike Pyle
Mike Pyle, co-host of 'Inside Out' on HGTV, reflects on the community efforts and partnerships that made Heritage Park a reality.
Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm
PJ Holm, director of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, reflects on the vision of Mayor Jared Fuhriman that led to the creation of Heritage Park.
Heritage Park
Additional portions of Heritage Park will be completed in phases two and three.

