REXBURG — A man accused of felony injury to a child met before a Madison County judge on Monday afternoon during an arraignment hearing.
Agustin J. Rivera Jr. came before Judge Mark S. Rammell where Rivera was advised of his rights.
Rivera is accused of injuring his 11-month-old stepson during the early hours of Sunday at a Hibbard trailer home.
The boy was later taken to Madison Memorial Hospital for treatment. From there, hospital officials called Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies after concerns arose over how the boy suffered the injuries.
“The male infant had sustained a broken femur as well as older bruising,” said the Madison County Sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies met with the hospital’s medical staff and Social Services and determined there was probable cause to arrest Rivera for the alleged abuse. Officers took Rivera into custody and charged him with felony injury to a child.
During the preliminary hearing, Rammell noted that Rivera asked that the county appoint him a defense attorney. As Rivera doesn’t have a job, a home or savings, the judge assigned Madison County Defense Attorney Jim Archibald to represent Rivera.
Rammell also set Rivera’s bond at $250,000. There’s a possibility it could be lowered should Archibald and the Madison County Prosecutor’s office agree to do so, the judge said.
Should Rivera be found guilty of the charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a $50,000 fine and possible restitution.
Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Isaac Payne reported that the boy is currently in the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.