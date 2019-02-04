High profile Idaho Republicans will honor President Lincoln this weekend at the Region VII Republican's annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
The event will be held Saturday at the Shilo Inn. In attendance will be some of Idaho's top Republican leaders, such as Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Sen. Jim Risch, Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson, among other local and state officials.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will give the keynote address.
Speakers from Region VII of the Idaho Republican Party, which covers Butte, Bonneville, Clark, Custer Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties, will pay tribute to President Lincoln.
Lincoln was born on Feb. 12, 1809.
The state owes a lot to Lincoln, who was a Republican and one of the party's founders, a Region VII news release said.
"It was Republican President Lincoln that signed the bill to create the Idaho territory in 1863," the news release said.
Lincoln Day dinners, which are popular among Republican groups across the country, are major fundraising and networking events for GOP officials. In eastern Idaho, the event is at least 100 years old, according to Post Register archives.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. To buy tickets, call 208-221-6002.