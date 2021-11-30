Historic homes in Idaho Falls will once again be available for people to tour this holiday season with a local woman continuing her passion project.
Nine properties, located in the Idaho Falls area and built before the 1950s — most of them still occupied — will open to visitors for the Historic Homes for the Holidays tour, organized by Rebecca Long Pyper. The tour also will include an apartment in the downtown area, which is the first property of its kind available for the tour.
This is the third year Pyper has organized the tour. There was no tour last year because of the pandemic, she said.
The tour will run on from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pyper said she started the tours because she loves historic homes and wants people to have a chance to see the lifestyle that living in a historic house can offer. One of the tour's features is the holiday decorations that homeowners put up for those taking part.
“The most magical thing is going through these houses during the tour,” Pyper said. “It is beautiful, romantic and so festive. I think everyone who goes on the tour leaves feeling the spirit of Christmas.”
All of the profits from ticket sales for the tour will go toward the Funland restoration in Tautphaus Park. Pyper is a member of the city’s Funland Restoration Committee.
“That’s a project that is near and dear to my heart. I hope the community will want to support the tour knowing the money they spend is going toward a good cause,” Pyper said.
Tour tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.boulevardwestblog.com or at the RE/MAX Prestige office, 1684 Elk Creek Drive. Tickets also can be purchased at The Rogers, 545 Shoup Ave., during the tour. Children four and under can attend for free.
The home styles range from quaint cottages to downtown apartments to elegant colonials. A historic hotel is also included. Pyper said people can access a website that contains historic information about each property when they’ve purchased tickets.
“Hopefully people will consider buying a historic house, fixing it up and raising their family there after they’ve gone on the tour,” she said.
There are some rules for tourists as they will be entering occupied properties:
• Shoes must be removed before entering each home. Bring a bag to place your shoes in while you walk through the houses.
• Mask use is determined by each homeowner. Bring a mask and look for signs at homes where masks are required.
• Restroom use is not permitted on the tour.
• Many of the residences have stairs. If you have questions or concerns about this, email rlpyper123@gmail.com.