The reopening of the recently renovated Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting, speeches and tours next week.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 with remarks from the park’s superintendent, project manager and Xanterra Travel Collection general manager.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., tours will be conducted starting in the hotel lobby.
A park ranger will lead a one-hour “Calling in the Cavalry Walk” around adjacent Fort Yellowstone starting from the hotel lobby at 11:30 a.m.
The Park Service spent $30 million on the renovation project to the 1938 hotel.
“Yellowstone and Xanterra Travel Collection in Yellowstone partnered to preserve and maintain the historic look and feel of this important art moderne structure that was originally designed by architect Robert Reamer,” according to the Park Service. “The hotel, cottages, and companion dining room is the epicenter of commercial visitor services at Mammoth, and is adjacent to Fort Yellowstone, the park's headquarters.”
The renovation kept the building’s original style but added new private bathrooms to guest rooms, new windows, conference rooms, structural and seismic stabilization, upgraded electrical systems and disability access.
“Considered one of the first 'grand' hotels in any national park, the Mammoth Hotel was an important structure in the history of park visitation,” the park said.