The second floor of the EBR-I museum with a view of the original steam turbine and generator that lit four light bulbs with atomic power in December 1951. The wall behind the turbine and generator shows the names of those present on that day in 1951.

 Courtesy image INL

The historic reactor that first generated electricity from nuclear power will open for the summer on Friday.

Experimental Breeder Reactor-I, which was decommissioned in 1964 and is a museum now, will be open through Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Admission to the museum is free, and visitors can choose guided or self-guided tours.

EBR-I, which is part of the Idaho National Laboratory site in the desert between Idaho Falls and Arco, is best known for a 1951 experiment in which it lit four lightbulbs, proving using amounts of electricity could be produced using nuclear power. It was declared a national landmark in 1966.

The museum drew almost 10,000 visitors last year, from across the U.S. and abroad, INL said in a news release Monday.

