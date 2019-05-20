The historic reactor that first generated electricity from nuclear power will open for the summer on Friday.
Experimental Breeder Reactor-I, which was decommissioned in 1964 and is a museum now, will be open through Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Admission to the museum is free, and visitors can choose guided or self-guided tours.
EBR-I, which is part of the Idaho National Laboratory site in the desert between Idaho Falls and Arco, is best known for a 1951 experiment in which it lit four lightbulbs, proving using amounts of electricity could be produced using nuclear power. It was declared a national landmark in 1966.
The museum drew almost 10,000 visitors last year, from across the U.S. and abroad, INL said in a news release Monday.