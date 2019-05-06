This August, Smokey Bear will celebrate 75 years at the forefront of the Forest Service’s wildfire prevention campaign. To commemorate Smokey’s contributions to the U.S. Forest Service and wildfire prevention, replicas of historic portraits by artist Rudolph Wendelin will travel to National Forests across the country throughout 2019.
The touring exhibit consists of 19 replicas provided by the National Agricultural Library. The Salmon-Challis National Forest will host the tour May 13-24 at the Public Lands Center in Salmon. Public viewing during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.
Rudy Wendelin was born and raised in Kansas and began his Forest Service career in 1933 in Milwaukee as a draftsman and illustrator, a Forest Service news release said. He returned to the Forest Service, after a stint as a Navy artist during World War II, and was given responsibility for the Smokey Bear project, the release said. He created hundreds of Smokey Bear representations that highlighted natural resources conservation and forest fire prevention.
Wendelin retired from the Forest Service in 1973, but continued his association with Smokey and produced numerous calendar and book illustrations, the release said. Smokey Bear’s immense popularity is apparent through the many awards Wendelin received for his work. Mr. Wendelin died in August 2000 at the age of 90.