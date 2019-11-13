CNN's HLN network will examine the 2015 disappearance of an Idaho Falls 2-year-old in an episode of its new investigative series Real Life Nightmare.
The episode, “Horror at the Campground,” will air at 6 p.m. Saturday. It will report on the disappearance of DeOrr Kunz from a remote Lemhi County campground.
"A family camping trip to the remote Idaho mountains turns into something out of a horror movie when two-year-old DeOrr Kunz disappears," the network's description of the episode read. "At first it looks like he may have been abducted … until other disturbing theories start to emerge."
The Real Life Nightmare series "presents heart-wrenching, personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. This series presents new, never-before-seen evidence and gives viewers an opportunity to be part of the investigation," the HLN website said.