The city of Idaho Falls' commercial and residential garbage collection will be delayed one day next week in observance of New Year's Day.
On Monday, garbage will be collected on schedule. On Tuesday, there will be no collection, as sanitation workers will be off for the holiday, and collection will be delayed one day the remainder of the week, according to a city news release.
Holiday Garbage
City public information officer Kerry Hammon said the Sanitation Department is expecting more garbage following Christmas and that excess garbage — placed next to a residential garbage bin — will be collected, even though it typically is not.
"We know people are going to have more (garbage) after the holiday," Hammon said.
The city is encouraging residents to recycle their holiday garbage, such as gift wrapping, shipping boxes and piles of cans and bottles collected from holiday parties.
The city maintains multiple recycle bins around town, which can take deposits of paper, plastic, aluminum and tin products. For a full list of accepted materials and a map of bin locations, visit https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov.
While excess garbage next to residential bins will be accepted, Hammon recommends taking boxes of high-priced items, such as large televisions, straight to the recycle bin, rather than leaving them outside where they'll be visible.
"If you purchase a large TV and you put the box outside, people are going to know what you have inside (your home)," she said. "Take them to the recycle bin and throw it out there.
Christmas trees cannot be placed in regular garbage, however the city has set up 15 tree collection sites around town, where Idaho Falls residents can drop off trees at no cost.