Holy Rosary Catholic School's third-graders lead a community service project every year that falls under the "Feed the Hungry" umbrella of school service projects.
For the past three years, that project fed hungry animals. The class holds a drive to gather bags of pet food, beds and other supplies for the Snake River Animal Shelter. This year's drive ended Wednesday, when the shelter employees came to pick up the supplies and brought along three dogs for the students to meet.
"It's been kind of an exciting thing for the students to see these animals and learn more about them this year," Holy Rosary Catholic School administrator Vanessa Prairie said.
This year's fundraising drive provided six large bags of pet food for the shelter and another box of donations. Past drives from Holy Rosary classes had provided months of food for the animal shelter, which currently houses 27 dogs and 65 cats but took in more than 1,000 total animals in 2017.
"We are so grateful for all of your efforts and the animals are especially thankful for you," Snake River Animal Shelter executive director Kristin Sanger said.
Snake River used this year's drive to teach the students about service dogs. The shelter had initiated a pilot program for the Idaho K9 Academy earlier this year to train animals in the shelter to become service dogs that can offer anything from aid with mobility and therapy for PTSD to early stroke detection. The pets can help and comfort their owners, and the training and skills make it less likely the animals will be returned to the shelter in the future.
The pilot program provided six trained dogs for veterans in the area this year and helped train dozens of other animals in the community, including a service dog named Indy that visited the school on Wednesday. Idaho K-9 Academy trainer Jesse Hooks brought Indy and two other service dogs, Danny and Hulk, into the Holy Rosary classroom Wednesday to help Sanger and another shelter volunteer teach the students how to interact with the animals when they encountered them in public.
"Why shouldn't you just go up to the dogs and pet them?" Sanger asked the students, several of whom shot their hands into the air.
"Because they're doing their job," third-grader Helena Zalupski answered.
Service animals undergo a strict training regimen to do their work properly, so petting them in public could spook the animal and distract it from helping its owner. Hooks later showed the students how to properly ask for permission and safely interact with the dogs if the owner allows it.
Snake River Animal Shelter plans to officially launch the Idaho K9 Academy program at their shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. sometime in January.