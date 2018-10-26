Homeowners packed into the Little Theater at Skyline High School on Thursday for a meeting about the future of their land.
Their plots on the west side of Idaho Falls, in the triangle of land between Interstate 15 and Pancheri Drive, are the latest to be targeted for annexation by the city of Idaho Falls. The residents attended the meeting to get information from the city and protest the effects and cost of being annexed.
"We really want to be more transparent and answer questions for residents during this process," assistant planning director for the city Kerry Beutler said to start the meeting. Idaho Falls has chosen to hold community meetings such as this one for the six previous city initiated annexations to address public comments.
The public had plenty of concerns. Their taxes could double or triple if they became part of the city. Homes won't have to immediately change their utilities and streets to meet the city code, but any future work done on those will not be paid for by Idaho Falls. All these expenses would be difficult for the large number of retired families in the area that rely on Social Security. And since they had lived outside the city, they could never vote for the councils and committees that are now annexing their land.
"I don't think there's a single person in here who owns property and wants to annex it to the city," homeowner Wayne Southwick said.
Wayne and Marlene Southwick lived on 25th Street when the city incorporated that road in the 1990s. Now their home of the last 13 years and the site of their daughter's horse business are likely to be absorbed by the city as well. The horses would be grandfathered into the new zoning rules, but the costs on their land would remain high.
"They would take away the reason we bought the property in the first place," Southwick said.
Legally, Idaho Falls can annex land without the owner's permission as part of its area of impact agreement with Bonneville County. The city has worked over the last two years to add 300 parcels of land from the "enclaves" — areas that are zoned as being in the county but are completely surrounded by Idaho Falls and where some city utilities have been installed in homes.
To the city, these isolated enclaves are logistical issues. Since the land is zoned as county, it has to be patrolled by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The residents use Idaho Falls roads but don't have to pay taxes for them.
Beutler admitted that the new city residents would face major tax increases after the annexation, but thought the city provided many benefits to the new residents.
"We think the city provides fabulous services with parks and rec, police, fire. Even the services people don't usually think about, like snow removal," Beutler said.
The issues for homeowners come from the city's focus on the region instead of individual parcels. Homes that don't have any utilities from the city, such as the Southwicks', will be incorporated along with their neighbors that are hooked up to city utilities. The council has previously denied any exemption requests from the annexation deals, worried they would set a precedent of uneven land ownership.
The isolated nature of the homes also presents major issues down the line for some homeowners. The city usually bills entire neighborhoods for the cost of installing new utilities, but Mariann and Bruce Hilton have the only home at their end of the gravelly Stosich Lane. Based on recent quotes her neighbors had for their sewers, Mariann estimated that bringing the city sewer line to her home could cost nearly $200,000.
"It's painfully obvious that the city has no interest in providing any services to us that are involved in the annexation," she said.
The next meeting about the annexation will be held by the Planning Commission on Nov. 6. If approved by the committee and voted on and approved by the city council, the annexation could be finalized in December.