iShakespeare Live youth will perform “Love’s Labour’s Lost” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Menan Town Hall, 664 N 3530 E.
The group also will perform the play at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the same location.
Admission is free and concessions are available for purchase, according to a news release. Heather Wolfley and Cosette Stevens, of Rigby, are directing the performance.
“Love’s Labour’s Lost”, one of William Shakespeare’s earliest comedies, was first performed in 1597, the release said.
iShakespeare Live is part of iFamily Leadership Academy, a local group of over 60 homeschool families from Rexburg to Blackfoot that meet weekly for shared educational opportunities, the release said.