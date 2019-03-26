CHALLIS — The body of Charles “Charlie” Lawrence McBride, 23, of Challis was found Sunday evening, March 24, up the Morgan Creek drainage northwest of Challis.
Personnel in the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police officials are investigating his death as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, investigators said. Sheriff's Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell said there are several suspects under investigation, but no one has been arrested.
A tip led to the recovery of McBride’s body on Sunday. His body had been burned and buried, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. State police and Sheriff's Office investigators sent the body to Boise for an autopsy where it was identified as McBride, Maydole said. The investigators declined to say how long McBride had been dead. For now, the cause of death is listed as undetermined.
Investigators were notifying family members of McBride’s death Monday before they issued a news release Tuesday morning.
McBride was last seen in Challis on Feb. 25 when he was reportedly going to work, cutting firewood up Morgan Creek with Ben Savage. He was reported missing on March 3, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Savage was the last person to see McBride, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said in a March 7 interview. Savage had told police he dropped McBride off in Challis on Feb. 25 so he could get some work boots.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about McBride's death contact the Sheriff's Office at 208-879-2232. People who have information for investigators, but want to remain anonymous, may call the tip line at 208-879-5372.