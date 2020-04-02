Locals have found a new way to show their support of Idaho Falls hospitals. Last Friday, people drove to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and turned on their hazard lights as a sign to hospital staff that they appreciated their extra efforts during the current pandemic.
On April 3, the same event is planned. This time, it will take place between 6:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at Mountain View Hospital in the main parking lot. It is timed during a shift change so as many employees as possible will see it. Some even plan on making signs to put on their cars with positive messages. At 7 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. supporters will honk their horns for 30 seconds.
Participants are encouraged not to leave their cars in order to comply with the governor’s order to maintain social distancing.
“Doctors and nurses are working long, long hours to help fight this virus, and I wish we could do so much more. Let’s come together to show our love and support,” Mattie Hargis, who has planned the events, wrote on Facebook.
Hargis says she plans to do this every Friday, alternating each week between EIRMC and Mountain View hospitals. Last week, 20 cars showed up and Hargis is hoping that number continues to grow.