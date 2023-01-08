Bonneville High School ninth grade
Honor roll first trimester:
Abney, Dallin Cash—High honors
Allred, Triston David—High honors
Anderson, Chaz Mitchell—Honors
Anderson, Cooper Daniel—Honors
Anderson, Ian Wade—Honors
Arfmann, Preslie Mia—High honors
Arnold, Dylan Andrew—Honors
Bailey, Jesper Thomas—High honors
Bake, Erin Alicia—High honors
Barnes, Carter Kenji—High honors
Barrow, Daniel Joshua—High honors
Belliston, Alexander Neil—Honors
Belnap, Shayla Nichole—High honors
Bird, Shaylee Kathleen—High honors
Black, Zane Tanner—Honors
Brown, Addison Marie—High honors
Brown, Ethan Matthew—Honors
Burasee, Intouchporn—High honors
Burch, Claire Aurelia—High honors
Burgin, Julia Rose—Honors
Burnside, Kamron Joshua—Honors
Butikofer, Abigail Joyce—Honors
Butikofer, Megan Rachael—Honors
Byington, Tyson Heber—Honors
Cardenas, Dulce Belen—High honors
Carlos-Villanueva, Angelly—Honors
Carter, Lilley Camryn—Honors
Cartier, Mikaela Ashlyn—Honors
Casper, Morgan Isabel—Honors
Clay, Destani Kelcey Anita—Honors
Cook, Maddie Leone—High honors
Davis, Jaxon Phillip—Honors
Davis, Rhett Carson—Honors
Dickson, Jennifer Joy—Honors
Edwards, Sophia Rose—High honors
Elliott, Marley Joy—Honors
Felshaw, John Thomas—High honors
Ferguson, Brooklyn Rae—High honors
Franck, Kamryn Mckinna—Honors
Frasure, Joslyn—High honors
Garcia, Aaliyah—Honors
George, James William—High honors
Gonzalez, Grisel Estella—Honors
Hagen, Kalina Anne—High honors
Hammond, Bryce Maximus—Honors
Hancock, Jordan Mower—High honors
Hansen, Brooklyn Grace—Honors
Hanson, Kinzlee Ann—High honors
Hatch, Max Mikael—Honors
Havens, Dayne Roger—High honors
Hayes, Nathan William—Honors
Haynes, Erica Jolynn—High honors
Heer, Mialee Ann—Honors
Hillier, Mason Thomas—Honors
Horsley, Braxton Scott—Honors
Howell, Piper Berlyn—Honors
Huber, Christopher Aron—Honors
Hunting, Kameron Nathan—High honors
Inglet, Corinne Yvaine—High honors
Jackson, Addison Glori—Honors
Johnson, Lucas Delbert—Honors
Jones, Giryan Quinn—High honors
Keller, Harleigh Sue—High honors
Kidman, Cole Jaden—High honors
Larsen, Brooklyn Jade—High honors
Leonard, Emily—Honors
Lillie, Savana Adalyn—High honors
Littlefield, Alexis Marie—High honors
Littlewood, Kade Mitchell—Honors
Long, Alexander Reed—High honors
Lords, Myley Brooke—High honors
Lords, Taye Aaron—High honors
Louderback, Ashland Eilee—Honors
Lundell, Kieden Bronson—High honors
Macmann, Spencer Robert—High honors
Marler, Braley Ann—Honors
Matsui, Yukine—High honors
Maughan, Lauren—High honors
McOmber, Madelyn—High honors
Montano, Benson J—High honors
Nielsen, Kate Shay—High honors
Nuno, Aidan Alexander—High honors
OConnor, Emma Kaylynn—Honors
Osuna Urrea, Jacqueline—High honors
Owen, Dallas Vee—Honors
Owens, Samantha Louisa—High honors
Paredes, Evani Seren—Honors
Paredes, Kaysia Dawn—High honors
Perrenoud, Seth Brody—High honors
Peterson, Diana Grace—Honors
Peterson, Taylor Mark—High honors
Phethean, Delilah Rose—High honors
Pipinich, Tyler Anthony—Honors
Price, Halle Mckay—High honors
Rackham, Jeremy Michael—High honors
Reese, Reagan Launa—High honors
Richards, Neeko Alan—High honors
Schuldt, Mariah Carly—Honors
Shoff, Stephanie Noelle—High honors
Smith, Kenideigh Blair—High honors
Snell, Parker Ridge—High honors
Sterling, Brailey Paige—High honors
Stierle, Tyler Jameson—High honors
Stillman, Sadie Eileen—High honors
Swenson, William Kino—Honors
Tawzer, Brynlee Rae—High honors
Temple, Landon Jonas—Honors
Truscott, Zoey Wray Beth—High honors
Van Orden, Sarah Jean—High honors
Vasas, Macie Shiree—High honors
Wadsworth, Abigail Paula—High honors
Ward, Ashlyn Faye—Honors
Waters, Macee Dawn—High honors
Waters, Parker Blake—Honors
Watts, Aynslee Jo—High honors
Webb, Gavin Lynn—Honors
Weekes, Jocelyn Elizabeth—Honors
Welker, Noah Dean—High honors
Western, Cambria Marie—High honors
Westover, Brigham Val—High honors
Westover, Brooklyn Jane—High honors
Wheeler, Alivia Karen—High honors
Willden, Conner Craig—Honors
Wirkus, Kaylee Lyn—High honors
Wray, Charlotte Loraine—High honors
10th grade:
Abbott, Jacob Scott—High honors
Abney, Hannah Nicole—High honors
Anderson, Claire Ramona—High honors
Anderson, Emory Rae—Honors
Andrus, Daphnie Marie—High honors
Archibald, Jaida Grace—High honors
Archibald, Saij Brin—Honors
Ayers, Abigail Yvonne—Honors
Baird, Alexzandria—High honors
Baldwin, Eryn Taylor—Honors
Bare, Emelia Jane—Honors
Barnard, Aubrey Lucina—High honors
Belnap, Zachary Robert—Honors
Bennion, Zachary Russell—Honors
Bingham, Shelby Faith—Honors
Brighton, Jaden Russell—Honors
Bullen, Mazzy Marie—High honors
Burton, Logan Robert—High honors
Byrne, Heather Madison—High honors
Cervantes, Jadon Michael—High honors
Chapa, Easton George—Honors
Cheney, Gabriella Francesca—High honors
Cheney, Isabella Sophia—High honors
Christiansen, Blaire Holland—High honors
Clayson, Lilly Grace—Honors
Cook, Katelyn Irene—Honors
Cook, Kaycie Marie—High honors
Creager, Ammon Max—High honors
Dahle, Mallori Marie—High honors
Daniel, Ava Karissa—High honors
Dixon, Charly—Honors
Dumbuya Pellejero, Ibai Camara—Honors
Duncan, Dane Logan—High honors
Egbert, Ryan Matthew—High honors
Frederickson, Kinslie V—Honors
Gooch, Emma Kay—Honors
Grover, Analee—High honors
Gunderson, Hannah Nicole—High honors
Haley, McKenna Rae—Honors
Hansen, Sage Elaine—Honors
Harmon, Audrey Jean—High honors
Hawkes, Aubrey Glen—High honors
Hegsted, Jaci Lyn—High honors
Heiner, Ellie Grace—High honors
Heo, Sunho—Honors
Hernandez-Chavez, Evelyn—High honors
Heywood, Ryan Douglas—Honors
Higley, Dalton Nicholas—Honors
Hillier, Whitney Addison—High honors
Hollaway, Brooklynn Dawn—High honors
Howard, Emily Elda—Honors
Hull, Malana Karen—High honors
Inglet, Gwendolyn Marie—High honors
Jacobsen, Jaxon D—High honors
Jacobson, Skylar Paige—High honors
Jardine, Dallin Taylor—High honors
Johnson, Isaac Christopher—High honors
Keller, Brandon Joseph—High honors
Kidd, Anna Belle—High honors
Klingler, Jacob William—High honors
Landon, Ashlyn Leanne—High honors
Larsen, Jocelyn Joye—High honors
Leak, Jacob Glen—Honors
LeCheminant, Isaac Alexander—High honors
Lemon, Tyler Grant—High honors
Lindsay, Jordan Christopher—High honors
Lopez, Cloe Coey—High honors
Lundblade, Zakary Jonathon—High honors
Maassen, Julia Anna—High honors
Marlowe, Iris Emilia—High honors
Mayberry, Sarah Elizabeth—High honors
Mcdermott, Aedan Patrick—Honors
Mecham, Hailey Grace—High honors
Memmott, Ella Marie—Honors
Mickelsen, Lillian Abigail—Honors
Moffat, Maggie Sue—High honors
Morgan, Sean David—High honors
Myrup, Tyler Alan—High honors
Nelson, Emma Joann—High honors
Nelson, Kaitlyn Michele—High honors
Nilsson, Adalaide Janis—High honors
Olive, Treyson Collin—High honors
Park, Samantha Dawn—High honors
Perkes, Kirby Christopher—Honors
Phillipp, Taylor—Honors
Pina Rangel, Samantha Mariel—High honors
Pitcher, Taelor Keli—High honors
Plancarte, Natalie—High honors
Porter, Coleton Gene—Honors
Prins, Elizabeth Kathryn—High honors
Rackham, Kenneth Brentlee—High honors
Reading, Chani L—High honors
Rivas, Gael—High honors
Russell, Ashton Dean—Honors
Sakaguchi, Tivon Cooper—High honors
Scheunemann, John Albert—Honors
Schubert, Sophie—High honors
Seedall, Rachael—High honors
Seeley, Phoenix Harrison—Honors
Shelley, Abigayle Izabella—High honors
Smith, Cameron Gary—High honors
Smith, Ethan Terrell—High honors
Smith, Riley Ray—High honors
Sorensen, David Cole—High honors
South, Samantha Ruth—High honors
Steffen, Walker Elway—High honors
Stolworthy, Cale—High honors
Thomson, Joseph Thomas—Honors
Todd, Kanyon Matthew—Honors
Toussaint, Max Ammon—High honors
Trane, Kaisley—High honors
Trane, Karlee Ann—High honors
Trane, Keaton Thomas—High honors
VanMiddendorp, Levi John—Honors
Veselka, Rylan Albin—High honors
Voda, Reese Gene—Honors
Wadsworth, Samuel Hinckley—High honors
Waite, Porter Cameron—High honors
Walker, Hannah Marie—High honors
Wells, Bryson Habbeshaw—Honors
Williams, JennaMarie—High honors
Williams, Sydney Marie—High honors
Wojnarowicz, Maeli Monta—High honors
Wood, Caleb Norman—High honors
Zitzman, Jack Talmadge—High honors
11th grade:
Adamson, Haven Lee—Honors
Anderson, Aspen Jo—High honors
Anderson, Roman Teancum—Honors
Arave, Adison Kate—Honors
Arfmann, Ava Reece—High honors
Averett, Emmaus Grace—High honors
Ball, Briley Clara—High honors
Bare, Edison Paige—High honors
Barrow, Lindsay Jean—Honors
Benson, Abigale Rylee—High honors
Bess, Soleina Kristiana—High honors
Bingham, Sarah Mckay—High honors
Bird, Sarah Valeria—High honors
Bird, Teisha Mae—High honors
Blazquez Lopez, Ines—High honors
Bowen, Bailei Kay—High honors
Boyter, Alex Mckay—High honors
Briggs, Jacob Brent—High honors
Byington, Daxton Bain—High honors
Carlile, Landen Michael—High honors
Carlson, Trinity Jade—High honors
Caruso, Makinzee Anne—Honors
Christian, Hunter Warren—High honors
Clemente, Cecilia—High honors
Clinger, Hannah Elizabeth—High honors
Cordoba Alvarez-Naveiro, Iria—Honors
DeTonancour, Elijah Kenai—High honors
Dickerson, Owen James—High honors
Dickson, Michael David Late—Honors
Dietz, Joseph M—High honors
Dingman, Macee Jo—High honors
Falter, Kali June—High honors
Farmer, Nathan Michael—High honors
Farris, Jonathan Douglas—High honors
Feldman, Jackson David—High honors
Fern-Duncan, Tullamore Emily—High honors
Flores-Vargas, Maria Elena—Honors
Gneiting, Chelsea Kay—High honors
Golightly, Jerran Kenneth—High honors
Gonzalez Palmero, Ana—High honors
Gorman, Christopher Douglas—High honors
Gould, Koby Larett—High honors
Haight, Tyler Scott—Honors
Hales, Adam James—High honors
Hales, Dallen Charles—High honors
Hansen, Ethan Edward—High honors
Hanson, Hayden Mark—High honors
Haroldsen, Kathryn Suzanne—High honors
Haroldsen, Taven James—Honors
Harrigfeld, Koah Ta’aga George—High honors
Harris, Alyssa Lauren—High honors
Harris, Kwynn Ella—High honors
Hawkins, Zakary Forsyth—High honors
Hellberg, Lukas Boe—Honors
Helm, Shaelynn—High honors
Hendrix, Eli Jerome—High honors
Hiller, Samuel Isaac—Honors
Hollingsworth, Lucy Caroline—High honors
Howell, Saydee Rayne—High honors
Huber, Linzi Ann—High honors
Jackson, Lainee Jean—High honors
Jaluzot, Marie Wiara Danielle—High honors
Johnson, Alexis Leeann—High honors
Johnson, Morgan Nicole—High honors
Jones, Rylann Audrey—High honors
Jordan, Adyson Nikole—High honors
Kelley, Kari Patrina—High honors
Kidman, Kason Jared—High honors
Kofe, Kaylie Marie Salina—High honors
Kunz, Kennedy Paige—High honors
Landon, Brooklyn—High honors
Law, Brayson William—High honors
Leavitt, Jaxon Ky—Honors
Lee, McKenzie Marie—High honors
Leleu, Lucie—High honors
Lin, Nik Zixuan—High honors
Lis, Amelia—High honors
Littlefield, James Gregory—High honors
Loftus, David Brycen—Honors
Love, Mckinna Alexis—High honors
McCarty, Diana Gloria—Honors
McCracken, Ashton James—High honors
McKnight, Dillan Christoffersen—High honors
McOmber, Aubrey Paige—High honors
Moffat, Katelin Jo—High honors
Molinaro, Francesco—High honors
Moore, Taylor Anne—High honors
Morgan, Cambria Jaylin—High honors
Moss, Isabella Rita—High honors
Niese, Viktoria Luise—High honors
Olaveson, Kylee Ann—High honors
Olguin Luna, Manuel—High honors
Oliver, Dylan Michael—Honors
Ortiz, Zoe Ann—High honors
Osuna Urrea, Laura Vanessa—High honors
Parker, Nicole Anna—High honors
Peterson, Jazlyn M—High honors
Peterson, Tennessee Joy—High honors
Pettingill, Gavin Casey—High honors
Pettingill, Spencer Bradley—High honors
Porter, Elaina Marie—High honors
Quinzi, Gianmarco—High honors
Rackham, Spencer Joel—High honors
Reading, Emery Adam—High honors
Rich, Tyson Murdoch—High honors
Ricks, Kaylee Marie—High honors
Rivas Vieira, Uxia—High honors
Romander, Jackson T—High honors
Roth, Adam Johann—High honors
Rowe, Treyson Scott—Honors
Rowett, Brylee Ann—Honors
Roybal, Eva Therese—High honors
Ruiz Palma, Manuela—Honors
Russell, Ethan Kenneth—High honors
Sauer, Maci Kay—Honors
Sauer, McKenzie Faye—Honors
Schaerrer, Samuel Sheffield—High honors
Schmid, Emma Joy—High honors
Shurtliff, Zachary Michael—High honors
Smith, Ainsley Angelina—High honors
Snell, Tanner Orion—Honors
Song, Jaekwon—Honors
Sorensen, Matthew Aaron—High honors
Staker, Matthew Dan—High honors
Stringam, Asher Mark—High honors
Stubblefield, Jaidynne Elaine—High honors
Thiel, Johanna Kristin—High honors
Thurman, Benjamin Alex—High honors
Tolman, Sydney Anne—High honors
Torman, Kenlee Claire—Honors
Trujillo, Isabel—High honors
Ulrich, Carsen Brady—Honors
Ureta Sanz, Alejandro—High honors
Varela, Nayeli—High honors
Vickers, Kendra Lyn—High honors
Ward, Jaydon Miskin—Honors
Ward, Lydia Cherie—High honors
Watts, Ellie—High honors
Watts, Sicilee Marie—High honors
Webb, Wyatt Bair—High honors
Whipple, Emma-Elaine—High honors
Wilde, Brock J—High honors
Williams, Timothy Alma—High honors
Wirkus, Jared Karl—Honors
Young, Mikaila Ann—High honors
12th grade:
Allen, Demeree Jean—High honors
Alvarado, Paola—High honors
Anderson, Logan John—Honors
Anderson, Mason Gary—High honors
Andrus, Kade Lynndon—High honors
Andrus, Sophie Erin—High honors
Baird, Vivian Nicole—High honors
Baker, Charlise Ruth—High honors
Baker, Cole Michael—High honors
Barnes, Kimberly Nicole—High honors
Bateman, Trystyn Narishma—Honors
Beck, Bryce Edward—High honors
Blakley, Madilyn—High honors
Blundell, Lily Ann—High honors
Bock, Livia-Arlette Charlotte—Honors
Braithwaite, Ella J—High honors
Burge, Aaron Myron—Honors
Burgess, Khalee Kyara—High honors
Carpenter, Valerie Lyn—High honors
Cartier, Isabella Nykita—High honors
Cheney, Carter Scott—High honors
Cheney, Craeton Keith—High honors
Christensen, Caleb Dax—High honors
Christiansen, Lindee Nichole—Honors
Clark, Cole Patrick—Honors
Clayson, Emma Camille—Honors
Clements, Kelli Alexis—High honors
Clements, Megan Lilly—Honors
Clifton, Madeline Patricia—High honors
Coles, Bridger Randy—High honors
Crittenden, Cameron Elizabeth—High honors
Dahlke, Anthem Justus—High honors
Daniel, Kailyn Caterina—High honors
Dye, Emma Latrese—High honors
Edwards, Levi Allen—High honors
Elder, Breena Elizabeth—High honors
Elliott, Savannah Marie—High honors
Ellsworth, Ali May—High honors
Falter, Faith Marie—High honors
Flynn, Reagan Summer—High honors
Fosburg, Baeya Rose—High honors
Foster, Gwyndalyn Rose—High honors
Garcia, Alexis Adelmani—Honors
Garcia, Nicholas Emery—High honors
Goertzen, Makenna Jane—High honors
Gooch, McKenzie Lynn—High honors
Govorkova, Vita Sergeyevna—High honors
Grover, Rebekah—High honors
Gummow, Catcher David—High honors
Gunderson, Jon Connor—High honors
Hales, Gabrielle Marie—High honors
Hancock, Solomon Garen—High honors
Hansen, Brigham Ray—High honors
Haroldsen, Jordan Michael—High honors
Harris, Jordyn Chloe—High honors
Harrison, Adam Daniel—High honors
Hart, Tanner Jeffrey—High honors
Hawkins, Rhett Stanley—Honors
Hewlett, Warren John—High honors
Holland, Kirsten Lissette—High honors
Hong, Olivia Grace—High honors
Horn, Isaac Chhengleabp—Honors
Huber, Abigail Marie—High honors
Huber, Aubrey Lynn—High honors
Hunting, Carley Shae—High honors
Jacobsen, Tyler Jason—High honors
Jager, Haley B—High honors
Jardine, Parker John—High honors
Jensen, Camden Rex—Honors
Jeppsen, Justin Keith—High honors
Johnson, Alivia Sage—High honors
Jolley, Spencer Thomas—High honors
Kidd, Tietjen Jeffrey—High honors
Kidman, Teilani Sage—High honors
Larsen, Nicholas Ryan—Honors
Law, Teagen Douglas—High honors
LE Boudec, Rose Capucine Marie Adelie—High honors
Lenz, Trayson Johnnie—High honors
Loftus, Riley Jo—High honors
Lopes, Aline Goncalves—High honors
Martinson, Ty Brian—High honors
Maughan, Emma—High honors
McCall, Lilian Grace—High honors
McDaniel, Alleah Marie—High honors
McOmber, Kenneth Howard—Honors
Mickelsen, Ashlyn Elizabeth—High honors
Morgan, McKenzie Deloy—High honors
Murdock, Ashton Christopher—High honors
Myrup, Brandon Richard—High honors
Nakashima, Nathaniel Kenji—High honors
Nelson, Elisabeth Johanne—High honors
Orchard, Jarrod Will—High honors
Paulsen, Mykl Jackie—Honors
Perez, Jacob Anthony—High honors
Perry, Alissa Nicole—High honors
Pett, Brooklyn Brenda—High honors
Petty, Aidan Mccormick—High honors
Phillipp, Chase Michael—Honors
Portillo, Korben Reyes—High honors
Powell, Juelian Ardyn—Honors
Price, Aaron Jacob—High honors
Prins, Emily Anne—High honors
Radford, Faith Joy—High honors
Rivera Estay, Lydia Catalina—High honors
Roberts, Kenadee Ann—High honors
Rodriguez, Issik Manuel—High honors
Romanchenko, Andrei Aleksandrovich—High honors
Roth, Sarah Louise—High honors
Segura-Diaz, Albert Justin—High honors
Sewell, Spencer Dane—High honors
South, Hallie K—High honors
Staggie, Kaysia Joann—High honors
Steffen, Garrett Easton—High honors
Swiatek, Debra Nicole—High honors
Thornock, Kayelynn Marie—High honors
Van Orden, Evan Lewis—High honors
VanLeuven, Alexis Ane—High honors
Verhofstad, Emma Hermanus Maria—High honors
Voda, Charles Gideon—Honors
Voelkel, Sadie June—Honors
Wadsworth, Ryan Joseph—High honors
West, Marshall Wylde—High honors
Westover, Garrett Jay—Honors
Westover, Quincy George—High honors
Whitman, Kurtis Scott—High honors
Williams, Anthony Jake—High honors
Williams, Raegan Dawn—High honors
Woods, Robert James—Honors
Yamakoshi-Sing, Po’okela Kai—High honors
Young, Ivin Paul—Honors
Zamora, Zander Ephraim—High honors
