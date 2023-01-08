Summa Cum Laude
Felisha Adams
Brisa Arizola
Josie Armas
Melissa Avila Flores
Morgan Bailey
Jonathan Bean
Jaxon Biddulph
Brittni Billman
Tessa Browning
Katelin Budge
Ethan Burtenshaw
Jaina Call
Catherine Cano-Rodas
Addyson Carver
Hayden Chapple
Shawn Chavarria
Petra Christensen
Kylee Cooper
Abigail Couch
Elias Couch
Kevin Couch
Leah Couch
KiLyn Criddle
Landon Croft
Zoey Cutler
Caleb Daniel
Caroline Davis
Nathan Dawson
Carsen Day
Julian deBruynKops
Abel Doyle
Lillian Drysdale
Cami Ellsworth
Jessalynn Elordi
Liliana Espinoza Lee
Lenore Fairlee
Lillian Ferrin
Riley Fletcher
Dawson Gardels
Grace Gardner
Matthew Hales
Ashlyn Haworth
Madison Ingle
Chase Jansen
Norah Johnson
Elizabeth Jones
Izabel Kelley
Alexander Lewis
Paisley Linsenmann
Lukas Markiss
Clara McCartin
Gabriella Means
Katerina Medvedeva
Ethne Meziani
Megan Moats
Theda Moss
Trevor Newbold
Daniel Parker
Nathan Peck
Aliana Pineda
McKayla Porter
Paige Prairie
Brian Reed
Kara Reed
Aubrie Roberts
Rhiannon Roberts
Maria Russell
Jadon Schemers
Emma Schmitz
Chayce Sheetz
Kaylee Shibahara
Kylie Slayton
Danielle Sleight
Lauren Snyder
MaKayla Staley
Alessia Stenta
Brendan Strawn
Moheet Suthar
Jackson Sutton
Taylor Sutton
Naomi Swanson
Ali Taylor
Hannah Thomas
Eli Thompson
Melissa Tomlinson
Elizabeth Turner
Tatiana Tyler
Lei Dannielle Virrey
Andrew Waetje
William Waetje
Makenzie Warren
Eli Webb
Keegan Williamson
Addison Willis
Cum Laude
Willard Adams
Preston Black
Kayla Bryant
Emily Carlson
Zachary Covert
Calvin Day
Quincee Gose
Ethan Haynes
Ethan Johnson
Kotter Lybbert
Bronwyn Macfarlane
Miriam McRae
Caydence Merrill
Carter Miles
Olivia Montiel
Sive Nowak
Michael Pearson
Julian Peters
Eliza Schmitz
Abigail Vences
Elyse Wilkson
Additional students earned honors, but have restrictions on the publication of their personal information.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.