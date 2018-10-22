A horse died Sunday night in Bingham County after it was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 91 near Firth, according to authorities.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said the single-vehicle accident occurred at 11:08 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 91 and East 475 North between Blackfoot and Firth.
A 2018 Ram pickup truck occupied by two people struck the horse. The truck's occupants were not hurt, but the horse suffered significant injuries at the scene including a compound fracture to at least one leg. Rowland said the horse was euthanized at the scene.
It is unclear how the horse found its way onto a busy highway, Rowland said, adding that no other horses were located at the scene.
The pickup's driver was not cited for any traffic violations at the scene of the crash, Rowland said.
The truck also was severely damaged at the scene.