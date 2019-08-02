Hospice of Eastern Idaho is bringing a nationally known human services trainer to keynote a conference at Idaho Falls' Idaho State University campus next week.
Kim Combes, a counselor from Colo, Iowa, will lead Thursday's Nurtured Heart Approach conference. Combes has been a national speaker on the subject for many years, said Celeste Eld, executive director of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
"He's never been able to come out West, so he's excited to come and start presenting the opportunity and the philosophy of interacting with individuals," Eld said.
Combes has been working in human services since 1980, and has become "a renowned national trainer, who presents cutting-edge information on healing the hearts of children and adults with challenging behaviors, as well as trauma-informed care," according to a fact sheet from Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
The Nurtured Heart Approach was developed to deal with the most difficult children and has been used in different states in settings such as foster care, juvenile justice, and some adult settings such as working with seniors and prisoner reentry. It consists of neutralizing negative behavior, energizing positive behavior and demonstrating fair and consistent boundaries.
"Traditional approaches often fall short of promoting the inner strength essential for children to build successful relationships," according to information provided by Hospice of Eastern Idaho. "This method has helped thousands of families, educators, and child advocates channel a child's intensity in beautifully creative and constructive ways. Parents and teachers quickly succeed in helping children achieve wonderful new levels of competency in an enduring way."
According to a poster advertising the event, the conference "will help you navigate the tough behaviors of those you work with. This relationship-focused methodology is ideal for helping adults and children build their positive outlook about themselves and use their intensity in successful ways. The Nurtured Heart Approach is more than just a behavior management strategy. It is a philosophy for creating healthy relationships with the people in your life."
The conference is mostly geared toward people who work in human services fields, Eld said. The poster gives the examples of people who work in fields such as education, mental health, social services, health care, childcare, criminal justice, or who work with older people or people with developmental disabilities. However, she said it could also appeal to people who deal with similar difficult relationships in their personal lives.
The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Tingey Administration Building auditorium.
It costs $65 to register. Register online at eventbrite.com/e/nurtured-heart-approach-conference-registration-61242688530.