On March 28, 2019 at 8:22 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle, injury crash eastbound on US20 at milepost 318, near the County Line Road exit.
Drew Weathermon, 20, of Ammon, was traveling westbound on US20 in a 2001 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck pulling a trailer. The trailer detached from the GMC, went through the median and into the eastbound lanes. Jacob Amrein, 28, of Blackfoot, was traveling eastbound on US20 in 2005 GMC Yukon pulling a flatbed utility trailer and was stuck by Weathermon's trailer. Amrein's vehicle rolled onto its side.
Amrien's passengers, Brett Stocking, 54, of Blackfoot, and Danielle Beebe, 25 of Blackfoot, and a juvenile, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Weathermon was not injured. Amrien and Beebe were not wearing seat belts. The eastbound lanes were blocked for two hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County QRU, Idaho Falls Fire and Ambulance, Bonneville County SO and Jefferson County SO.