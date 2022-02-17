Eastern Idaho Public Health District officials are hoping the COVID-19 pandemic will soon approach endemic status.
“I think we’re very close to (endemic status), I think it can stabilize … I would say we’re very close to this being endemic to whatever we’re seeing and not necessarily a pandemic situation,” James Corbett, Eastern Idaho Public Health Community Health Division director, said during the health district’s Thursday board meeting.
The World Health Organization will have the official say when the disease transitions to an endemic. The Associated Press reported on Jan. 22 that WHO officials have warned that the world is still “a ways off” from declaring the pandemic over, although wealthier countries such as Spain are making tentative plans to treat COVID-19 as an endemic disease.
A disease reaches endemic status when it occurs regularly in certain areas according to established patterns, while a pandemic refers to a global outbreak that causes unpredictable waves of illness. Endemic designation will result in fewer resources to combat COVID-19 for many countries, since it will likely no longer be considered a public health emergency.
Hospitals within the health district’s service area weathered the omicron storm and the unprecedented rise of COVID-19 cases in January. Corbett said while the health district was recording about 1,000 new cases per day three weeks ago, the high peak did not come to fruition with hospitalizations.
The high number of daily COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the health district was 59 on Jan. 24. The most the health district has ever seen was 73 on Nov. 29, 2020, when case rates were roughly three times lower than the January surge, according to health district data.
“We avoided (hospitalizations indicative of cases) and we are dropping very quickly on hospitalizations,” Corbett said.
Corbett also presented data showing hospitalization and death rates during the recent omicron surge were similar to flu hospitalization and death rates recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2010-2019. According to health district data, 1.6% of COVID-19 cases resulted in a hospitalization since Dec. 26. The CDC estimates 1.5% of flu cases resulted in a hospitalization last decade.
The health district recorded a .15% death rate of COVID-19 cases since Dec. 26, similar to the .12% death rate the CDC estimates of flu cases. COVID-19 cases among people not fully vaccinated in eastern Idaho resulted in a 1.8% hospitalization rate and a .19% death rate.
Since the pandemic began, the overall hospitalization rate of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho is 3.6%, and .79% of cases resulted in death. There have been 443 people that have died from COVID-19 in eastern Idaho and more than 4,600 Idahoans have died from the disease.
U.S. mortality rates of COVID-19 are significantly higher than influenza. The CDC estimates an average of 52,000 annual deaths related to influenza in the U.S. from 2010-2019. COVID-19 deaths in 2022 surpassed that figure in less than two months as the CDC has attributed more than 73,000 deaths in the U.S. to COVID 19 from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12. The CDC’s seven-day moving average of COVID-19 related deaths is 2,100.
Over 917,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
This recent trend of hospitalizations and deaths don’t guarantee endemic status, as new variants and the high community transmission that eastern Idaho saw over the last month is still a cause for concern, Corbett said. He is hopeful the disease transitions into a more seasonal phenomena but it’s too early to say that will happen with certainty, he said.
“What we know about this disease is that immunity, whether natural or vaccinated immunity, wanes over time,” Corbett said. “So are we completely done with COVID-19 or SARS‑CoV‑2, the virus that actually causes that disease? No.”
Dr. Aaron Gardner, the physician representative on the board of health, said he’s interested to see how COVID-19 will settle in with other seasonal illnesses including seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, as it’s disrupted the patterns health officials have come to expect.
“We’ve been at a pretty steady pattern for decades and (it’s fascinating) to see how this has disrupted and will continue to disrupt the patterns that we’re used to and kind of reset things,” Gardner said.