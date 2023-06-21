The Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s East Idaho chapter held its 44th annual Swap Meet and Car Show over Father’s Day weekend at Tautphaus Park.
“Everybody likes the street cars and motorcycles and things that move,” said Joy Eagle, the club’s secretary and treasurer.
More than 200 vintage cars were on display at the event — ranging from a 1909 Model T to a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air sport sedan.
The show is free for people to both show and see the cars, Eagle said.
“I’m a Model A fan, but you know, everybody has their own kind,” said Dawn Schwartzenberger, an organizer of the event. “I like the Thunderbirds. I like the Mustangs — it depends on what year you were raised.”
Eagle’s husband, Rich, has built and restored a 1920 Model T Speedster and a 1909 Model T.
For the 1909 Model T rebuild, Rich Eagle started with one part, a brass handle.
“The next year we were on tour with the car. … He assembled the parts. He built the (wood) body,” Joy Eagle said. “You’ll see that. All the people, you know, they do work themselves, and they figure out how to do it."
She said that the process does not need to break people's budgets.
"People always go, well, is it a super expensive hobby?" Joy Eagle said. "They always think it will be, (but) he paints in the backyard. He builds parts he doesn’t have. You know, you can do it economically.”
Vendors came from Montana, Wyoming, Utah and across the Pacific Northwest for the event. They showcased wares ranging from automobile parts to die cast collectible cars.
“All the vendors have different things,” Schwartzenberger said. “They have ’50s stuff, ’70s stuff, Dodge stuff, Studebaker stuff, Model T stuff (and) Model A stuff.”
The club has been organized in eastern Idaho for about 60 years. Anybody is welcome to join. Cars need to be 25 years or older to be considered vintage.
The club meets the first Thursday of every month (except December) at the Idaho Falls Activity Center on 1575 N. Skyline Drive from 7 to 9 p.m. The organization has 55 members, most of whom are couples.
"Like any other hobby, we are aging up and out," Joy Eagle said. "We are getting more younger members, but we got to start reaching that next generation. There isn't a time that we go out in the 1909, that some young kid in a rice burner goes, 'All right!!' and waving all over the place."
She said the next generation of car enthusiasts are fixing up their own '70s and '80s cars.
"We're trying to figure out that next step of figuring out how to take kids that already like to do cars into the older cars, because it is history," she said.
Club members go on car trips together and participate in other car shows throughout the year.
Twice a year, in the spring and fall, club members clean up Market Lake as a service project to give back to the community.
The car show also included a raffle to fund scholarships at College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho State University in automotive and diesel mechanics.
