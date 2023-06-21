Vintage Motor Car Club of America Car Show
The Vintage Motor Car Club of America's annual Swap Meet and Car Show showcased hundreds of antique cars — including a 1909 Ford Model T (left) and 1928 Ford Model A Tudor (center).

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s East Idaho chapter held its 44th annual Swap Meet and Car Show over Father’s Day weekend at Tautphaus Park.

“Everybody likes the street cars and motorcycles and things that move,” said Joy Eagle, the club’s secretary and treasurer.


