BOISE — Thursday was the second of what are expected to be three days of public testimony on the Idaho Content Standards.
Idaho adopted the standards, the state’s version of Common Core, in 2011. The House Education Committee is going over them as part of the rules review process. Most Democrats and some Republicans, including Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, favor keeping the standards, but other Republicans, many from the party’s more conservative wing, favor getting rid of them.
The committee took testimony on the English standards on Wednesday and the math standards Thursday. Most of the people who testified Wednesday were educators from the Treasure Valley who support the standards. Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who is on the committee and opposes the standards, kicked off the public testimony by saying many of her constituents oppose the standards but can’t come to Boise to testify.
“They can’t get a substitute,” she said. “They can’t get someone to (work) the ranch for them. They can’t just leave the bank to come here and testify. … I really would like to make sure that the folks in the rest of the state are represented.”
Moon represents District 8, which she said covers about 30 percent of the state’s landmass, spanning Gem, Valley, Boise, Lemhi and Custer counties. She said many of her constituents in the eastern part of her district have trouble making it to Boise since Banner Summit is closed, told her colleagues she met with a group of about 30 constituents in Emmett on Wednesday night who oppose Common Core and said she has a stack of emails from constituents who oppose it.
This led to a bit of a heated exchange with Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, that ended with committee Vice Chairman Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, putting the committee at ease for a few minutes so they could talk behind closed doors. McCrostie asked why Moon’s constituents haven’t been emailing or calling other members of the committee.
“It would seem that anybody who wants to express their opinion, even if they can’t come down and testify, that they have the opportunity to reach out to us through email, through a phone call,” McCrostie said. “I’m just a little concerned that somebody happens to be here in the Treasure Valley that their voice is being diminished, at least that’s kind of what I’m hearing you say.”
The tone of much of the testimony was similar to Wednesday’s. Supporters of the standards, most of them educators, said the new standards are better for students than the old ones and help them to think critically. Opponents, many said, are confusing the standards themselves with curriculum, which is up to school districts.
Peggy Hoy, an instructional coach from Twin Falls who used to teach math, said before the Idaho Content Standards were adopted, she would teach by rote. The new standards, she said, are better.
“I see an emphasis on critical thinking,” she said. “I see passionate teachers showing students how to research and how to give their students an opportunity to practice what they’ve learned.”
Opponents who testified said the new standards have led to teaching math in a more confusing way that has caused kids to struggle.
“Common Core has bled the fun out of math,” said Kenn Roberts, a former Salmon school trustee. “When our kids learn to add by bonding pairs and subtract by a linear addition of 10s, we send them out into the world with no practical application. No wonder they’re frustrated.”
House Education will hold the last standards hearing, on the state’s science standards, on Monday, and is expected to vote on whether to keep the standards or scrap them sometime next week. Even if the House committee gets rid of the standards, under the Legislature's rules review process the Senate Education Committee could still vote to keep them.