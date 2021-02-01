BOISE — The House of Representatives on Monday voted 68-2 in favor of passing a “lemonade stand bill” sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg. House Bill 21 seeks to limit the government’s ability to collect licenses, permits, fees or sales tax from children under 18.
The bill only applies to “infrequent” businesses, like lemonade stands. Children are only exempt from sales taxes if sales do not exceed $10,000.
Nate told the House this bill will motivate kids to start businesses and learn about economics. He himself once learned such lessons by selling punch out of his front yard at 5 cents a cup.
“It’s not just about protecting child-run businesses from the heavy hand of government. It’s also about making parents and kids feel comfortable about the potential of doing that. The possibility of cops coming … might be causing some good businesses from even starting in the first place," Nate said.
Like Nate’s free-range parenting bill, this is intended to be preventative. Currently, the Idaho government does not normally collect fees and sales tax from child-run businesses. But Nate noted it has happened in other places. Stories of such happenings have resulted in other states trying to pass similar lemonade stand laws. Texas police made news in 2015 for shutting down two sisters’ lemonade stand for not obtaining approval from the health department. In 2019, Texas passed a law prohibiting shutdowns of children’s lemonade stands.
On the House floor, Nate credited letters and emails from Iona Elementary School fourth-graders with motivating him to bring forward this bill. They emailed him about businesses they wanted to start. Teri Hargraves, one of the fourth-grade teachers, said Nate recently spoke to her class about Idaho’s Legislature.
“He told them about bills he was working on and they asked, ‘Can we write letters to help?’” Hargraves said.
Not every legislator was on board with the bill. Some worried “unscrupulous” parents would use their children’s exemption as a way of avoiding fees and taxes of their own. But ultimately all but two representatives voted in favor of passing it.
“We’re all looking for ways that our children have less screen time. So if they’re outside selling something, and it also shows ingenuity, and it shows incentive that they want to do something. I fully support this,” said Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony.