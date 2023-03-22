The Idaho House of Representatives voted to pass Senate Bill 1084 on Tuesday, voting 52 in favor and 13 against and five abstaining.
The bill, which was written by Yellowstone Bear World itself, would reduce oversight of wildlife parks by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game if the park has a Class C exhibitor license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and has been in business for more than 20 years.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. It comes nine months after a Fish and Game report found Yellowstone Bear World committed several violations, including not properly documenting the transfer and deaths of its animals and allowing improper contact between the public and bears.
Bear World also was recently fined $6,250 after an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration found the park endangered its employees by having them work in close proximity to bears without a barrier, and by giving them bear spray without proper training.
The bill would allow Fish and Game to continue oversight for deer species, an amendment from the original bill the department said was necessary to track and prevent chronic wasting disease. The department could also inspect Bear World's records, but other regulatory duties would fall on the USDA, including inspections.
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, spoke up in support of the bill Tuesday, citing an estimated 150,000 tourists Bear World brings to Rexburg and Madison County each year.
"They're a fantastic organization that takes care of their animals, and so I support this and encourage your green light," Weber said.
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, spoke out against the bill, arguing that Fish and Game isbetter equipped and educated than USDA to regulate Idaho animal parks.
"I have some concerns that we are ceding some authority to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, particularly over the bear population, and not allowing our fine folks at Fish and Game to maintain that, particularly when the nearest U.S. Department of Agriculture office is in another state," Burns said.
The passed bill will now proceed to the governor's office.
