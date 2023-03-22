Rep. Jon Weber

Rep. Jon Weber

The Idaho House of Representatives voted to pass Senate Bill 1084 on Tuesday, voting 52 in favor and 13 against and five abstaining. 

The bill, which was written by Yellowstone Bear World itself, would reduce oversight of wildlife parks by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game if the park has a Class C exhibitor license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and has been in business for more than 20 years. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.