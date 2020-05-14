BOISE — Three weeks after Stina Alexander and her husband, Brandon Alexander, got married, COVID-19 turned their world upside down.
With six months of dating under their belts, the couple was married in a small ceremony officiated by Stina’s 18-year-old son at the end of February. They moved into Stina’s 800-square-foot downtown Boise apartment and were making plans for a honeymoon trip for the new family of three when the pandemic forced them into self-isolation. Brandon was laid off almost immediately, and Stina, who works for Blue Cross of Idaho, started working from home.
For the first time, they were faced with more time together than ever before, but Stina, 37, said it has been a great experience so far.
“One good thing is I’m very confident I married the right person,” she said. “I would have never thought in a million years until retirement I would spend this much time around a (significant other). We had a good 30 years before we were faced with this kind of time together, but the ability to spend this long with someone and create your own ecosystem has put us off to a really strong start.”
The Alexanders are not alone. Across the United States, couples of all ages and varying degrees of seriousness in their commitment have adapted to a new way of life as society tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Some couples are cooped up together 24/7 and fighting cabin fever; others have had to delay their weddings. There are some partners who don’t live together and are riding out the pandemic in a suddenly long-distance relationship with no end in sight.
In each scenario, those in romantic relationships are trying to find new rhythms and ways to cope with the day-to-day reality of living in a pandemic and the economic turmoil that comes with it.
A GAME CHANGERStina Alexander was not concerned about living in her small apartment in the Idaho Building after with her husband and son after the wedding because they often frequented Boise’s nightlife and did not spend much time at home. When they had to stay at home due to the isolation order, it shook up their routine.
In order to give themselves some space, Stina said they purchased bicycles and have been riding around town and looking for new ways to get a change of scenery.
“I’m not a bike rider, but that has been a game changer,” she said. “That is not something I would have ever done, but it’s been great.”
The Alexanders were some of the last couples to get married before COVID-19 hit. Many others with weddings scheduled this spring and into the summer have now had to reschedule or dramatically change plans.
Franke Geier, 26, and her fiance, Grant Old, 28, had a wedding set for May 1 in Boise’s Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, and because of the pandemic, they pushed back the date a year.
“We’ll be engaged for two years by the time we actually get married,” Geier said. “I think the worst part was I had just ordered a ton of flowers, floral arrangements and all kinds of decor things and I was getting a bunch of stuff and spent hundreds of dollars and we had to end up canceling it.”
They also had plans to go to a music festival in Canada for their honeymoon, which cost close to $1,000 for tickets, plane tickets and accommodations, for which they had to try to get refunds. Due to the pandemic, Geier was laid off from her job at a hotel downtown, but Old is still working at a shipping company that stayed open.
The financial hardships of canceling the wedding and Geier losing her job are rough, but the biggest disappointment was not being able to celebrate the wedding with friends and family from around the country.
“I’m just glad (our guests) didn’t buy plane tickets before everything happened,” Geier said.
LET’S JUST GET ELOPEDEloping has become more popular, as the large gatherings typical of weddings become unsafe.
Macarah Wright, co-owner of Thistle and Pine Creative wedding photography company, said about a third of her clients are deciding to get hitched immediately and hold a more traditional wedding day and celebration later when it’s safe.
“We have a couple that’s deciding to elope on their original May date, and they were the first clients to call me kind of freaking out because they rescheduled for August and called me a couple of days ago and said, ‘It’s looking like August isn’t going to happen, so let’s just get eloped and do our original date,’” she said.
Wright was originally concerned about her business as people started canceling and rescheduling, but she said couples scheduling elopements and weddings later will help her make up for the lost inventory. She is also seeing 2021 bookings roll in, which makes her optimistic for the future.
FAIRLY COMPATIBLENew relationships are also being put to the test.
Mary Graf and her partner have been dating since September when they met at the Hyde Park Street Fair, and were living separately before the pandemic hit. Once the stay-at-home order came out, the middle-aged couple decided to temporarily move in together so they did not have to be apart.
To pass the time they have been cooking and gardening together, but also continuing to check in with each other about how the relationship is going.
“I’m finding that our styles of living together are fairly compatible,” Graf said. “It’s sort of a test to see if there’s things that would bug me about him, or him about me, and so far we’re fairly compatible, so that’s a good thing to find out I think. It’s just mostly been a lot of communication about it.”
I KNOW HE’S SAFENot every couple is isolating together while the disease spreads. After being together for over 40 years, Ada County Highway District Commissioner Rebecca Arnold and her husband are having to weather the pandemic largely alone.
Because of her husband’s health issues, Arnold said they decided together that he should be completely isolated from everyone, by staying at their other home in Custer County with the couple’s dog. Arnold is still working, going to socially distant meetings and running errands, so they decided this arrangement made the most sense while COVID-19 is spreading.
“We talk on the phone every day, sometimes multiple times a day, and keep track of what we’re doing,” she said. “It doesn’t really cause me any stress because I know he’s safe and he’ll be back if he needs supplies or if the dogs need to go to the vet. … I wish we had a set schedule and a little more certainty, but you adapt to the situation and realize it’s temporary.”
Her son lives in Boise, and because of social distancing, she is not seeing him normally either.
“My son’s birthday was Monday, and I couldn’t hug him,” Arnold said last week. “I haven’t hugged my son in more than two months.”