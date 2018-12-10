The city of Idaho Falls is asking residents to sign up for snow removal alerts ahead of this year’s potentially snowy winter.
The city enacts parking restrictions after 2 or more inches of snow accumulates on city roads. A city ordinance prohibits on-street parking whenever there is a qualifying snow event.
City snowplows remove snow, starting with the busiest streets, then following an outside-in strategy, from the outskirts of town to the middle, according to Kerry Hammon, Idaho Falls Fire Department’s public information officer.
Hammon said snow removal generally takes three to four days to complete and the city will send alerts when snow removal begins and ends.
“When you walk out and see a lot of snow, seek more information,” Hammon said.
There are three ways to receive these alerts: via text message, email or social media.
To sign up for a text message alert, text “ifalerts” to the phone number 91011.
To sign up for email alerts, visit idahofallsidaho.gov/list.aspx, enter an email address and check the “Idaho Falls News” box for all city news releases.
To receive alerts via social media, follow the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
For information on snowplow schedules, call 208-612-8490 or visit idahofallsidaho.gov/378/Snow-Removal.