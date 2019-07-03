The Fourth of July is not Independence Day without loud, explosive and aesthetically pleasing pyrotechnics going off in the sky. For this week and beyond, Idaho Falls residents will attend fireworks displays and set off their own fireworks at home.
As Americans visually display their patriotism, however, fireworks also bring increased risk. July brings higher temperatures and dryer conditions, increasing the chance of an accidental fire, particularly forest fires.
"Every summer, improper use of fireworks is responsible for multiple wildland and structure fires," The Bureau of Land Management states on its website. "Last year, Idaho Falls District BLM law enforcement officers seized hundreds of illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday. Two years ago two homes in Pocatello were significantly damaged in a matter of minutes from illegal fireworks."
The Idaho Falls Fire Department posted basic safety tips for the holidays from the hopefully obvious (don't light fireworks inside) to more specific recommendations, such as to maintain a clear space of 40 feet before lighting fireworks.
Children should be supervised with fireworks, even and especially sparklers, which burn at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees. Fire extinguishers should be easily accessible anywhere fireworks are in use.
But fires aren't the only danger presented by fireworks.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission Fireworks reports that fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during the 2018 calendar year. "Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the estimated injuries," the report said.
For the BLM and United States Forest Service, the safety concerns go beyond noise or burn injuries. All fireworks are banned on federal land for fear they'll create a wildfire.
Though Idaho is entering fire season, the Idaho Falls area is rated as a moderate risk for wild fires. Spring rains have increased plant growth that could fuel a blaze, adding to the risk. BLM estimates there have been 90 fires caused by fireworks in the state in the last 10 years.
In 2016 the Henry's Creek Fire burned 53,000 acres in Bonneville County, the worst blaze in recorded county history. It was caused by a man playing with bottle rockets. Kristian Lopez, the man who started the fire, was ordered in 2017 to pay off the $1.7 million in damage caused by the fire.
The Idaho Falls Police Department sent out a news release Tuesday discussing plans to enforce fireworks laws within the city. The department will have all officers on duty to manage the increase in traffic and activity as people prepare to watch the Fourth of July Parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. The city's population can triple during Independence Day.
Idaho Code 39-2606 allows the use and sale of nonaerial fireworks between June 23 and July 5. Aerial fireworks that are banned include bottle rockets, sky rockets, missiles, sky flyers and display shells. Grounded fireworks such as roman candles and fire crackers also are restricted. Exceptions are made for large events such as the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration with permission from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
The news release states law enforcement intend to prioritize emergency calls over noise complaints.
"Due to large call volumes and other critical public safety responsibilities, there may be times when officers may not be able to immediately respond to a less urgent call-for-service, such as a noise complaint due to fireworks," the release states.
The release clarifies that fireworks that raise a safety concern will be considered more serious than a noise complaint.
The department will not be issuing citations unless officers witness the fireworks in use or the caller signs a citation for disturbing the peace. Calls rarely result in a citation because callers withdraw the complaint when they learn police may not be able to act without witnessing the fireworks.
"Fireworks are a fun way to celebrate this time of year, but can also cause significant harm to people and property if not handled cautiously. Community members are asked to please call dispatch if they witness unsafe or illegal use of fireworks," the release said.