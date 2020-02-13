A Howe man was killed Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 20-26 when the backhoe he was driving was hit from behind by a semi-tractor trailer.
Mark Reinke, 56, of Howe, was driving west on US20-26 at milepost 253 in the backhoe at approximately 7:06 a.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Peterbilt semi pulling two trailers. Both vehicles went off the right shoulder, an Idaho State Police news release said.
Both Reinke and the semi's driver, Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton, were wearing seat belts. Reinke was transported to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco by ground ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.
The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.