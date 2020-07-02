The Howe Peak Fire is approximately 1,000 acres and growing. The fire is moving north along both sides of Highway 33 towards Howe, Idaho. Butte County Sheriff is evacuating Howe. Highway 33 is closed from Howe to the junction of Highway 26. Rocky Mountain Power has shut off power to Howe. Firefighters are aggressively engaging the Howe Peak Fire on the ground and with the assistance of air resources.
Start Date: July 2, 2020 at approximately 1 p.m.
Location and Jurisdiction: 4 miles southwest of Howe, along Highway 33. Started on BLM, burning on INL also.
Cause: Under investigation
Fire Size: 1,000 acres approximately
Percent Contained: 0% contained, containment estimated for 7/3/2020 at 6 p.m.
Fire Behavior: Active and running
Fuels and Terrain: Grass, grush and juniper in steep terrain.
Fire Crews/Resources: 9 engines, 3 dozers, 1 handcrew, 1 water tender, 4 single engine air tankers, 1 very large air tankers, 2 large air tankers, and 1 helicopter (BLM, USFS, INL and Arco are on scene). An addition handcrew has been ordered.
Structures Threatened: Structures are threatened.
Evacuations: Howe is being evacuated by Butte County Sheriff
Closures: ID-33 closed from Howe to ID-26 junction.