President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden pledged to work with tribal and political leaders of the Pacific Northwest to recover salmon runs that spawn in the Columbia River and its tributaries.

Biden spoke at a White House Conservation Summit at which he announced several high-level environmental initiatives including his use of the Antiquities Act to establish national monuments in Nevada and Texas and an ocean preserve near Hawaii. The president reserved his remarks about salmon for the end of his speech and mistakenly referenced the Colorado instead of the Columbia River.


