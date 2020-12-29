A new state record for common carp was set last week when Alex Veenstra reeled in a 30-pounder from the Snake River west of Twin Falls.
The leg-sized giant was 36 inches, 30 pounds 4 ounces and bested the previous record by 10 pounds set in September in the Swan Falls Reservoir.
Veenstra caught the “mirror” carp from a boat using crankbait just up from the Upper Salmon Falls Dam south of Hagerman. Another common way to catch carp is to bow hunt with arrows. Carp are not native to Idaho and are considered a nongame fish.
“Mirror carp are a variant of the common carp, but have been found in greater numbers above Shoshone Falls,” Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release. “The carp got its name from the large scales, which are said to resemble mirrors. Mirror carp are common in Europe where they have been known to grow in excess of 60 pounds.”
Fish and Game’s long list of state record fish can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/record/certified-weight.