“The Elixir of Love” is the comedic tale of two men vying for a woman’s love, although it isn’t a modern rom-com. It’s an opera originally performed in 1832.
The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre will bring this story to the stage April 14, 15 and 17 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. The performance begins 7 p.m. April 14 and 17 and at 2 p.m. April 15.
In “The Elixir of Love,” a workman named Nemorino falls hopelessly in love with an upper-class woman, Adina. In hopes of winning her heart, he purchases a so-called elixir of love from snake oil salesman Dulcamara.
Caryn Marlowe plays Adina and is married to one of her co-stars in real life. However, her real-life husband, Phil Marlowe, is not playing her primary love interest Nemorino in the opera.
Instead, Phil plays the arrogant Belcore, who is also competing for Adina’s affection, according to Caryn.
“Phil is really funny onstage. And this particular role, he wants to marry me and is very pompous, kind of like Gaston in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” Caryn said.
Caryn previously performed onstage with her husband in college.
Performing with Phil is “almost like date night for us when we go to rehearsal,” Caryn said. “We love performing together, and because that’s something we did in our 20s before we had any children … it’s been so fun for us.”
Despite previous performance experience, Caryn and Phil are new to The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre.
Caryn obtained a master’s degree in vocal performance and “worked three years as a professional opera singer right after graduate school,” she said.
Caryn then became a high school music teacher. She hasn’t sung a lead in an opera in 16 years until now, she said.
David Bean, who plays Nemorino, is even newer to the opera world. According to Bean, he has had some performance experience but had never been in an opera until now.
“(Opera is) something I’ve always wanted to do, and some friends encouraged me to try out for this one because it was a particularly fun one to do,” Bean said.
The rest of the cast is filled with newcomers.
“The entire cast are people who haven’t sung in any of our previous operas,” said Rob Farnam, president of the opera theater, in an email.
“Elixir of Love” has been historically placed in an old-time Italian setting, but the opera theater has chosen to set it in the 1940s.
“It was a director choice to set it in kind of (an) early World War II time frame,” Bean said. “I definitely feel like it’s a bit more relatable to put it in an American setting in a time frame that’s … (a) bit closer to the present.”
The story itself is a timeless one, making setting it in a different time period easy. People have been telling stories about unlikely love for generations, and “The Elixir of Love” is no different.
Adina owns a bookshop and is more “well-to-do than Nemorino,” Caryn said. Nemorino is “quite poor and therefore doesn’t feel like he has a chance.”
Nemorino is a lovesick young man, “and everything he does is either in response to his feelings or in his attempts to get her to love him back,” Bean said.
With its humorous story, “Elixir of Love” is a good first opera for those who have never attended one before.
“This is a great (first opera) to come and experience because it’s probably going to be under 2½ hours,” Caryn said. “There are funny parts throughout the whole thing that just keep you entertained.”
Although the opera is originally in Italian, it will be performed in English with English supertitles. Supertitles are “a translation of foreign-language dialogue displayed above a screen or performance,” according to merriam-webster.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.