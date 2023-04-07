elixir of love

From left to right: Adrian Murr as Giannetta, Phillip Marlowe as Gen. Belcore, Caryn Marlowe as Adina, Devin Bean as Nemorino and Matthew Dixon as Dulcamara.

 Photo courtesy of Roger Evans

“The Elixir of Love” is the comedic tale of two men vying for a woman’s love, although it isn’t a modern rom-com. It’s an opera originally performed in 1832.

The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre will bring this story to the stage April 14, 15 and 17 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. The performance begins 7 p.m. April 14 and 17 and at 2 p.m. April 15.


