Several hundred parents, teachers and students have signed an open letter calling for Idaho Falls School District 91 to immediately meet and overturn its plan for reopening schools.
The group Teachers, Parents and Patrons United submitted the letter to media outlets and officials in the school district Monday morning, less than 10 days before the official start of the school year on Aug. 26. The letter calls for the district to immediately hold a special meeting to reverse the decision made during its Aug. 12 board meeting, when trustees voted to create a new plan that has students attending school four days a week.
"Rather than protecting students, the Board decided to protect sports programs. Rather than protecting teachers, the Board decided to protect their individual reputations among a loud minority. Rather than being leaders and making the unpopular but right decision, the Board cowered behind the false cover of “getting back to normal”," the letter read.
District 91 had used re-opening committee meetings during the summer to create a three-phase plan for reopening schools. Under that plan, classes would likely start in a hybrid model with students physically in classes two days a week and Fridays reserved for online learning and specialized one-on-one lessons.
The four-day-a-week phase was proposed by trustee Paul Haacke during the Aug. 12 board meeting and was approved 3-2 by the school board later that night. Jeremy Plothow, a Taylorview Middle School teacher who represents the teachers in the open letter group, said the actions taken that night ignore all the work and input from the community that went into the original version of the plan.
"The trustees have shown a systematic stepping away from expertise, from people who do this for a living and are trying to keep people safe, and consolidated this power to themselves," Plothow said.
More than 100 students have signed a separate open letter to District 91 calling for the same changes to the reopening and related safety measures.
"You, as members of the board, will not have the luxury to hide behind ignorance and claim that nobody told you so — because we the students are telling you so," the student letter read.
District 91 spokespeople and members of the board of trustees could not be reached for comment Monday morning.