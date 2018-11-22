The 29th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal, hosted by the Salvation Army with help from other organizations, fed hundreds of people Thursday at the Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls.
A couple without an oven, a mother with financial troubles, a recently widowed woman without a companion to eat with and hundreds of others were fed a free hot meal of turkey, ham, green beans, stuffing, corn and bread rolls, with salad to start and pie for desert.
Halfway through the event, volunteers had handed out more than 160 plates and more hungry people were expected to come.
Laurie Stephens, 66, of Idaho Falls, attended the Community Thanksgiving Meal for the first time.
"My husband passed away in July and I didn't know where to go," Stephens said. "It's a wonderful idea and it's wonderful that people are willing to do this and help people on Thanksgiving. If we can do a little something to brighten up our own corner, we should do it."
Stephens sat at a table with an old friend, Mary Hembree, whom she met at the meal by coincidence. Hembree, 61, of Idaho Falls, attended the meal with her son Steven Hembree, 29.
Mary Hembree said recent financial troubles brought her and her son to the community meal.
"It's a good chance to see some old friends and meet some new ones," she said.
Steven Hembree added, "I like the food and I'm thankful."
Jamie Burke, 38, and Simon Burke, 49, a married couple from Idaho Falls, walked through the snow to the community meal.
"We don't have an oven to cook a turkey in," Simon Burke said.
Jamie Burke, set to dig into her meal, had high hopes.
"We're going to get ready to have turkey and ham," she said. "I bet it's going to be good and satisfy our hunger."
The Salvation Army bought 50 turkeys and 20 hams for the meal and other organizations, such as Perkins Restaurant and Bakery and Texas Roadhouse, donated pies and bread rolls.
The Salvation Army received help from missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, A’viands Food and Service, the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center, Splash Pet Spa, Shari's Cafe and Pies, Trinity United Methodist Church and Keller Williams Realty. And Prescription Center Home Care, a pharmacy and clinic, gave free influenza shots at the Elks Lodge entrance.
KIDK Channel 3 meteorologist Steve Cannon cut the ceremonial turkey to kick off the meal.
"I'm just tickled pink to be here," Cannon said.
Non-affiliated volunteers helped at the community meal, as well.
Briana Hinkle, 38, of Ammon, volunteered at the community meal for the second year in a row. She was in charge of placing bread rolls on each plate.
"I like to make people happy," Hinkle said. "It's good when you take time and all your pain and all the stuff you worry about, you put that on the side. And people who don't have a place to eat and live, you give them food and a place to sit and it makes you feel good."
Maj. Gregory Moody of the Salvation Army, who headed the event this year for the third time, said 200 to 300 volunteers helped prepare the food, which could have fed about 700 people.
Just before the doors opened, he said preparations went "beautifully."
"It's a little chaotic but that's par for the course," Moody said. "It's controlled chaos."
In addition to the meal at Elks Lodge, the Salvation Army delivered Thanksgiving meals to 148 people who could not travel to the community meal.
The Salvation Army's volunteer coordinator, Katherine Voronovich, who had 11 family members helping prepare food, said volunteers traveled as far as Rexburg to deliver meals.
"That's how good our volunteers are," Voronovich said. "It's amazing how quick they said, 'Yeah, I'll go.' I'm proud of our volunteers. They're wonderful."