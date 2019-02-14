Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's annual Heart and Health Fair will provide information and basic tests to visiting patients on Saturday.
Now in its 31st year, the Heart and Health Fair began as an event for the hospital's cardiology center. The event used the results of $20 blood drawings that the clinic had provided weeks earlier as an excuse to educate patients more generally about their own health.
"In the last few years we have added additional services because we know people are interested in learning more about them," hospital spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said.
The fair still will provide the results from January's blood tests and feature other information from the cardiology department, but there also will be a range of other presentations. Doctors will provide free blood pressure tests and body fat analyses for attendees. Other hospital workers will provide information about diabetes and quitting smoking, while a guest expert from the University of Idaho will demonstrate exercises for the elderly.
The $20 blood draws, which were used to test visitors for triglycerides and other indicators of an unhealthy heart, had hundreds more participants over the four days in January than the hospital had expected. Between the people coming because of the blood draw and first-time visitors curious about the event, the hospital expects this year's health fair to host around 700 people.
"It's exciting that people want to come out and come visit with us. We can showcase what we can do and my staff can show their pride in their work," said Travis Arnold, director of EIRMC's cardiovascular department.
Arnold said nearly a third of the cardiology department will be at the event to talk about heart health and promote the new technology available for patients. The hospital does not expect the 60 total employees at the event to affect their regular services.
The Heart and Health Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby of the hospital's medical office building at 2860 Channing Way.