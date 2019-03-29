For some, going to the East Idaho Fly Tying Expo is a chance to perfect skills on a favorite hobby. For others, it’s the venue for demonstrating those skills.
On Friday, more than 42 fly tiers sat at long tables in the Shilo Inn convention center surrounded by 30 vendors hawking all things fly-fishing, from waders to rods and guided trips.
Fly tiers peered at tiny hooks held by a small vise, a bright desk-type lamp illuminating the work. Set up about the workspaces were bobbins of thread, piles of colorful feathers, deer hair and scissors — the tools for creating imitation insects. People gathered about the tiers in groups of two or more. Some tiers, with world-class reputations, had several onlookers.
“That’s Marvin Nolte,” said Bruce Staples, a local fly-fishing guidebook author and one of the expo’s helpers on the convention floor. “He’s one of the best on the face of the planet.” A white-haired Nolte, magnifying glasses perched on the tip of his nose, was wrapping thread around a hook and talking reverently to six onlookers.
While many expo visitors spend their time on the convention floor, the expo also features workshops, for a fee, on tying nymphs, steelhead flies, streamers and advanced techniques. Everything is provided and participants leave with a few new flies.
One workshop was for beginners or a “refresher” class taught by local Jeff Armstrong.
Charlie Barker, of Shelley, was in the class. He recently moved here from Connecticut and wanted a “refresher” to take advantage of all the great streams in the area.
“The Snake River is just 100 yards out my back door,” Barker said. “My wife and I both love the outdoors. Shelley is a welcome culture shock from the Northeast. This is God’s country compared to New York City. That’s heathen country.”
In another room, Leslie Dal Lago, a Three Rivers Ranch fishing guide in eastern Idaho, was helping teach an introduction to fly-tying class to several women.
“We’ll be tying three or four flies,” she said as she passed out materials. “We’ll be making caddisflies through their different life cycles. In Western waters, there are more caddisflies than any other insects.”
Some of the women said they planned on using the flies to catch fish this spring.
Today, women can join a fly-casting clinic to learn the basics or take their skills to the next level. Other workshops scheduled today include fly casting, knots and leaders and a variety of different flies to tie. One of the demonstrations will be done by renown fly tier and author Charlie Craven of Colorado. A schedule of events at the expo can be found at srcexpo.org or you can pick up a guide at the registration desk at the convention center.
Saturday night is the expo’s showcase event, a banquet. Several items of artwork, gear and a drift boat will be auctioned during the banquet.
Back at the convention center, Cathy Hamilton of Grants Pass, Ore., one of a handful of female fly tiers, demonstrated her signature flies.
She said she took up the pastime when she saw her husband learning to tie flies.
“I saw him doing it and said, ‘I can do that,’” she said. “He said ‘no you can’t.’ But I did it and did it better than him.” Now she makes regular stops each year at several Western fly-fishing expos.
Manning the registration desk Friday, selling raffle tickets and dispensing directions was Karin Armstrong.
Armstrong emphasized that the expo is a fundraiser for the Snake River Cutthroats and funds are used for conservation projects and education efforts.
“I like fly-fishing because it’s an active sport,” Armstrong said. “You’re always moving in a beautiful mountain stream and if the fish aren’t biting, then I multitask and look around me at the beautiful mountains.”