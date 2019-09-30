An online petition to keep an oft-photographed Idaho Falls water tower from being torn down and replaced has passed its 500-signature goal.
City officials announced in April that they planned to tear down the 82-year-old tower and build a new storage tank at a different location in town. A public works presentation to the city council said construction on the new tower will take four years to complete and the current tower will not be taken down until spring of 2024 to keep the system operating.
Ammon resident Brian Allison started the "Save the Water Tower" petition on Change.org on Sept. 29. As the owner of a local photography company, Allison regularly took pictures that included the water tower and had begun hearing a lot of comments from residents lamenting that the structure wouldn't be around much longer.
"After I took my most recent photo, I decided to see if something could be done to show that people want to keep the tower around," Allison said.
His petition is directed at Mayor Rebecca Casper and said that losing the tower would affect the "iconic view" of downtown Idaho Falls. He also said the city's sample renderings of the new water towers did not look as nice as the current structure.
By 5 p.m. on Monday, the petition had gathered 529 signatures supporting the water tower. Many who signed the petition also left comments on the website saying that losing the tower would take away an important piece of the town's history and appearance.
"I grew up not far from this tower. It symbolizes my home, my peace and contentment with where I live," Jo Clifford wrote.
"Water towers all over the country stand as a little part of the history of the town they stand over. This one is no different. Keep the tower," Kim Phillips wrote.
Water superintendent David Richards outlined that the tower would continue to pose issues for the city even after it was taken offline. Keeping the tower would require sand-blasting the building to remove the original lead-based paint coating and repairing cracks that have appeared in the foundations. His presentation in April estimated that tearing the tower down would cost $100,000, while full repairs and improvements could cost more than $2.3 million.
Earthquake concerns are an even greater concern for Richards and the city. The tower was built before the existence of seismic building codes and while it hasn't had a complete evaluation, a consultant from G&S Structural Engineers told the city the tower would almost certainly fall short of the requirements.
"Even if we were able to dress it up and repair the exterior problems, we don't know that it meets earthquake codes anymore," Richards said.
Richards said the city would continue to reach out for feedback about the new tower's location and the potential ways it could be painted until April. A section of the city website devoted to public comment on the water tower is expected to be launched later this year.
The petition isn't the first time eastern Idaho residents have rallied in an attempt to save a water tower.
In 2017, Bingham Memorial Hospital reached a deal with the Blackfoot City Council to buy that city's historic water towers for $1. Blackfoot city leaders were considering tearing down the towers due to safety concerns before community members rallied to save them.
Bingham Memorial Hospital administrators commissioned a structural analysis of the towers by the firm Harper Leavitt Engineering. The engineering firm determined the water towers are structurally sound and not at risk of structural failure, the release said. Additionally, the firm said because Blackfoot is in a high-desert environment with low humidity and a noncorrosive atmosphere, the towers will remain safe for many years to come, the Idaho State Journal reported.