The hundreds of people gathered around the pavilion on the Riverbelt Walk on Saturday afternoon as part of Idaho Falls Standing Together fell totally silent.
For eight minutes and 46 seconds, all that could be heard was the Snake River flowing on one side and cars flowing by on the other. Even the children at the event and the passersby who might have opposed the Black Lives Matter signs throughout the crowd were quiet.
For a crowd that large to stand in silence for that long may have felt painfully strange for some in attendance. That was part of the moment's point for event organizer Fernando Espinoza— to recognize the painful length of time George Floyd lay dying on a street in Minneapolis with a police officer's knee on his neck.
"I felt like we needed to have these conversations," Espinoza said. "There may be a small Black community here but if we don't talk about these issues, we aren't supporting them."
The minutes of silence were far from the only pointed statement in the Idaho Falls Standing Together rally and march. The event was intended as a show of unified commitment for the city, as Black activists and concerned citizens marched alongside Mayor Rebecca Casper and Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson.
Espinoza, a 22-year-old Idaho State University student, was inspired to put the event together two weeks ago after attending a rally against police brutality in Pocatello. He worked with the Idaho Falls African American Alliance, the Bonneville Democratic Party, and a handful of companies to organize everything.
As people gathered, volunteers passed out black shirts that read "Standing Together" and handed out face masks outside the Museum of Idaho.
Michael and Shauna Holyoak were at the event with three of their children, as the first protest they had attended since Floyd's death set off a nationwide series. Their protests gear included Shepard Fairey paintings, handmade Black Lives Matter signs and references to both Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin.
"I really liked that this seemed well organized. You have people from the community and the police, everyone working for unity and coming together," Shauna Holyoak said.
At 3 p.m. the crowd marched from the Museum of Idaho along Broadway Street to the pavilion in the park, all while Idaho Falls Police Department officers stopped traffic and kept an eye out for any interruptions. A chant of "Stand together, Idaho Falls" echoed down the blocks as people made the walk.
Casper, Johnson, and city councilman Jim Francis spoke to the assembled crowd on after the minutes of silence. So did two prominent Black residents of the city: Idaho National Laboratory's director of inclusion Toni Carter and former president of the city's African American Alliance Dennis Patterson.
"As these demonstrations have cooled from fiery anger to stoic resistance, so too has our willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue about where we should go from here," Carter said during her speech.
Carter's speech was focused on ideas about where that dialogue should go, and the potential for Idaho Falls to meaningfully act on racial equality. She suggested that businesses could hang up signs to let people know they welcomed diverse customers and that residents should move form being passive allies to active advocates for change.
Patterson spoke at length about the history of racism and opposition he had faced during nearly 70 years of life in Idaho Falls. He spoke about a time in elementary school when his neighborhood was often called "N----- Hill" and his 2006 lawsuit against Batelle Energy Alliance for wrongful termination. He also told a lengthy story about going to lunch at a local restaurant in the 1990s and waiting longer for service than white families who came in after him.
"I can't tell you for sure that was racism, but I can tell you how it felt. We need to move beyond this," Patterson said.
"It's important in my beliefs that I recognize the points made by people who've had a different life experience than I had," Chief Johnson said in his speech after Patterson's.
The Idaho Falls Police Department held a event earlier in June seeking public feedback in the aftermath of Floyd's death. Regular protests along Broadway Street had been held for the last few weeks by the Black Lives Matter chapter in Idaho Falls.
Tables set up before the march and during the speeches had buckets to collect donations to the Community Food Basket. A voter registration table was also set up for anyone seeking a way to begin enacting changes.