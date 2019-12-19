Hallelujah!
Hundreds of local musicians have joined together for a free performance of George Handel's famed choral arrangement "Messiah." The nondenominational concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Thunder Ridge High School Auditorium.
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti organized the concert after a friend suggested the Handel song should be performed for the Christmas season. After noticing that the piece had not been performed locally for several years, he began setting up a venue to perform in and reaching out to musicians.
"I knew there was so much musical talent in Ammon and Idaho Falls that I thought this could pull it off. It sure sounds good for only having three rehearsals," Coletti said.
More than 100 local singers volunteered to sing in the choir, while dozens of musicians agreed to play for the orchestra accompanying them. The first joint rehearsal of the choir and accompanying orchestra was held Sunday at Thunder Ridge.
Some performers came from the Idaho Falls Symphony and local choir programs, though many others were more amateur singers. Jessica Harwood, of Rexburg, learned about the performance through a Facebook post in November. While she had sung since she was young and performed other Handel pieces as part of her college choir, this was her first time performing the "Messiah" and her first time auditioning for a solo.
"It's really neat to hear this music that's hundreds of years old coming from all these voices, most of which are just people that love this music," Harwood said.
Harwood and Coletti are among the 10 singers who will perform solos during the "Messiah." Coletti also serves as the director of the choir at his ward for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The audience at Sunday's performance is welcome to sing along with the choir during the non-soloist sections of the performance. Lyrics to those sections will be printed on the program, so anyone who knows the melody can join in.