Negligent hunters are being blamed for several recent small wildfires in the eastern Idaho backcountry that are piling on an already taxed firefighting force.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest said nine hunting/warming fires left unattended in recent days have started small wildfires requiring responses from firefighters. With warming weather trends in the near future, officials are worried about more wildfires.
“It costs a lot of time and energy to track down these small starts, which can easily turn into large wildfires under the current conditions we are seeing,” said Sarah Wheeler, of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. “It’s not like we can drive up to a fire. Typically, these fires are in the backcountry and require half a day of hiking or more.”
Wildland fire crews were responding to two new hunter-caused fires on Tuesday, the Caribou-Targhee said.
Wheeler said current firefighting resources are depleted because many firefighters and engines are working bigger fires in California, Oregon and Washington, and many firefighters who are students have gone back to school.
The number one culprit of human-caused fires that require the attention of Teton Interagency fire personnel is escaped campfires which are not fully extinguished, the fire managers said in a news release Wednesday. So far in 2020 there have been 233 unattended or abandoned campfires discovered across the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. Current restrictions prohibit fires outside of established fire rings.
“Most of the (hunter) fires have been along the Wyoming-Idaho border in the Palisades/Soda Springs area west of Freedom, Wyo., in those popular hunting units,” Wheeler said. “This has been an incredibly long season and it’s still going and people are mentally and physically exhausted.”
Mild weather with a warming trend is not helping the problem.
"Typically, we see a season-ending event during hunting season such as snow, lots of rain and cooler temperatures, but that isn’t happening for us or anyone really in the West,” Wheeler said. “Temperatures are still in the high 70s, low 80s, vegetation is bone dry and we don’t have a season-ending event in sight.”