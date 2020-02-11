The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is on the lookout for new hunter education instructors and has announced orientation classes throughout the southeast portion of the state during the last week of February.
Those classes will be offered in Pocatello, Malad, Preston and Soda Springs. For the Upper Snake region, instructor orientation classes will be offered in March.
“Many of Fish and Game’s current volunteer instructors have been valiantly teaching for decades, even to multiple generations in their community,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “In order to provide continued opportunities for certification, we are seeking safe and ethical sportsmen and sportswomen who are willing to share their knowledge and skills with the hunters and trappers of tomorrow.”
Fish and Game said more than 1,000 new hunters and trappers are certified through hunter education each year — mostly youth. Hunter education is a volunteer position.
“As Idaho continues to be one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, the number of youth needing to take hunter education will likely increase in the near future,” Fish and Game said. “Because youth have competing interests that swallow their free time, finding a class that fits into an already hectic schedule can be difficult.”
Orientation classes for new instructors will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Malad, Feb. 24, Oneida County Road & Bridge; Preston, Feb. 25, Larsen-Sant Public Library; Soda Springs, Feb. 26, Caribou County Fire Station; and Pocatello, Feb. 27, IDFG Regional Office. Call Tessa Atwood at 208-232-4703 for details.
Contact Gaerren Steel, the hunter education coordinator for the Upper Snake River Regional office in Idaho Falls, about March instructor courses at 208-535-8039.