On Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:14 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on I-15 at mile marker 113, south of Idaho Falls.
Robert F. Sorrell Jr., 45, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2000 Kenworth semi-tractor pulling two 2016 Western semi-trailers loaded with corn. Michael J. Lint, 53, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on I-15 in a heavy-duty crane truck. Sorrell hit the rear of the crane truck, which was traveling at approximately 45 mph in the right lane.
Sorrell was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lint was wearing his seatbelt and was not transported.
The northbound lanes of I-15 were blocked for four and a half hours. The lanes have been reopened.