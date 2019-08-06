The Idaho Transportation Department will divert Interstate 15 northbound traffic onto U.S. Highway 91 tonight while girders are placed at the new Northgate interchange from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will exit on Interstate 86 at Exit 61 (Chubbuck interchange) and re-enter I-15 at Exit 89 (south Blackfoot interchange).
Traffic control will continue for those same hours Wednesday night as ITD diverts southbound traffic on US 91. Drivers will exit I-15 at Exit 89 and re-enter at Exit 61 on I-86. ITD also will have traffic control set up at the Fort Hall interchange to divert traffic as needed.
Girders are the massive concrete structures that will support the new bridge. The contractor will be placing 12 girders each night, 24 total, that are 85 feet long and weigh 120,000 pounds each.
This work is part of a yearlong project to construct the new Northgate interchange on I-15. The project is expected to be completed in late fall.